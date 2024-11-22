San Francisco's Black Hammer Brewing Announces Major Expansion, Opens Investment Opportunity To Public

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA , Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hammer Brewing, San Francisco's innovative craft brewery known for its experimental brews and welcoming taprooms, today announced record-breaking growth across all business segments, coinciding with a public opportunity through SMBX's small business bonds platform.

The brewery reported a 78% projected increase in wholesale revenue for the second half of 2024 compared to 2023, alongside exceptional performance at their Willkommen Beer Garden location. Willkommen achieved its most profitable three-month stretch since February 2020 with consistent profits exceeding 20% through August, September, and October.

"Crafting our two millionth glass of beer this year wasn't just a milestone-it was a celebration of our pure will to not just survive but to thrive in the face of hardship, and our team's persistence and dedication to craft beer quality and innovation," said Jim Furman, co-founder, and brewmaster. "We're now inviting our community to be part of our next chapter through SMBX's Beer Bonds, offering 11.25% interest over 36 months. So far, the response has been good. We are over halfway to our goal."

Key Growth Highlights:



Expansion of our wholesale reach to over 4,000 retail locations across Northern California

New distribution channels in Solano, Mariposa, and Stanislaus counties, plus the Los Angeles market

Launch of direct-to-consumer shipping to 45 states Gold Medal at the 2024 Brewer's Cup of California for our Belgia-style Quadrupel "Quad Von Stroke"

The brewery's SOMA location currently showcases six distinct IPAs including one U.S. Open gold-medal winner, four award-winning lagers, a gold-medal winning hard seltzer and their gold-medal flagship Belgian Ale, Sparkle Pony, demonstrating their commitment to craft beer innovation and excellence. Through SMBX's investment platform, community members can invest in Black Hammer's growth for as little as $10.

Beer Bond Details:



11.25% interest rate

36-month term

Monthly payouts Offer ends December 10

For more information, visit:

About Black Hammer Brewing:

Founded on principles of precision brewing and radical inclusivity, Black Hammer Brewing operates two San Francisco locations: their SOMA brewery and Willkommen Beer Garden in Castro. The brewery is known for innovative craft beers and creating welcoming spaces for everyone, including beer enthusiasts and those just getting to know craft beer.

CONTACT: Jim Furman Black Hammer Brewing jf (at) blackhammerbrewing.com