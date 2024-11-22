Stellantis Rethinks Mexican Operations Amid Trump’S Trade Threats

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Stellantis, the global automaker, is reassessing its plans to expand operations in Mexico. This move comes in response to potential trade policies proposed by Donald Trump.



The company is preparing for possible changes in the automotive landscape. Chris Feuell, head of Stellantis ' truck brand, shared insights on the situation.



He explained that the company is exploring changes to its factory and supplier networks. These adjustments aim to address potential disruptions under a new administration.



Feuell emphasized that no final decisions have been made yet. The company is simply planning for different scenarios. They are considering how manufacturing and sourcing strategies might need to change in response to new tariffs or policies.



Trump has repeatedly vowed to impose significant tariffs on imports. He proposes a 60% tax on goods from China and 20% on imports from other countries. These measures could hit the auto industry hard due to its complex global supply chains.







Stellantis is currently expanding a truck plant in Saltillo, Mexico . This facility will produce some Ram 1500 trucks starting next year. The move is part of a broader strategy to shift production to lower-cost countries.



However, this decision has sparked controversy. The United Auto Workers union is upset about potential job losses in the United States. Stellantis is already cutting 1,100 jobs at its Warren, Michigan truck plant.

Stellantis Faces Challenges Amid High Interest Rates

The company faces several challenges in the current market. High interest rates and the complex launch of new electric vehicles are putting pressure on profits.



These factors have led to job cuts and production reductions affecting Ram and Jeep brands in the U.S. Ram sales, a key profit driver for Stellantis in the U.S., have dropped significantly.



The brand saw a 24% decrease in sales during the first nine months of the year. This decline adds urgency to the company's strategic planning. Stellantis is navigating a complex situation.



They must balance cost-cutting measures with potential trade policy changes. The company's actions reflect the broader uncertainty facing the global automotive industry in today's political climate.

MENAFN22112024007421016031ID1108916176