Through A Recent Merger, Nile Cruisers And Cleopatra Travel Offer The Most Robust Nile River Tours And Cruises In Egypt

Giza Pyramids

These two renowned companies have joined forces to bring international travelers the best Luxury Nile packages featuring popular Egypt attractions

NEW TORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Through a recent merger, Nile Cruisers has announced its partnership with Cleopatra Travel to deliver the best Nile River tours and Egypt attraction packages to travelers from around the world. The Nile Cruisers travel experts work diligently to bring the best Nile River tours featuring the most popular Egypt tourist attractions to travelers via their website and support portal, and now, travelers benefit from the resources available via Cleopatra Travel.

The Nile cuts through the desert plateau of Egypt and has provided vital nourishment to the area for as long as history has been recorded. The Nile has captured the attention of people since virtually the beginning of time, including pharaohs, generals, and everyday people. Today, a Nile River cruise is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for many and is often a bucket list item that some people never get to experience. There are many barriers that prevent many people from booking a Nile River excursion, such as price and the nuances of international travel. Nile Cruisers, however, is making it easier than ever to book an exquisite Nile cruise as part of their new partnership with Cleopatra Travel.

Nile Cruisers first opened its doors in 2009 and was the very first online portal where travelers could book Nile River cruises. Since then, the agency has expanded to offer deluxe and luxury Nile cruises, as well as packages including packages that bring travelers to the best tourist hotspots in Egypt at unparalleled pricing.

Cleopatra Travel launched in 1993, and since then, it has become one of Egypt's most trusted tour operators with services such as flight ticket booking, cruise tours, and robust travel packages.

Through the recent merger, Nile Cruisers is now an umbrella company of Cleopatra Travel. Travelers can still expect to receive the same level of trusted service from Nile Cruisers, but now, according to teams at both companies, Nile Cruisers now has exclusive access to the same in-destination services and support available via Cleopatra Travel. For example, clients at Nile Cruisers now have access to support across Egypt's major travel destinations.“With 7 dedicated branch offices in Cairo, the Giza Pyramids area, Luxor, Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh, and more, we ensure smooth on-ground operations for all our tour and cruise packages,” said a spokesperson for Nile Cruisers.

The new partnership between Nile Cruisers and Cleopatra Travel brings two of the top travel agencies in Egypt together to provide the most robust travel options for international travelers who are looking for the height of luxury for their next Nile cruise.

Right now, the Nile Cruisers website awaits with easy booking options for 3 night/4 day and 4 night/5 day cruises along the Nile River, as well as comprehensive packages such as the Cairo Highlight Tour, Cairo at a Glance Package, Amazing Egypt and Jordan Package, Jordan & Egypt Wonder Trip, and dozens of other options created to check of all the boxes for travelers dreaming of seeing Egypt and the surrounding areas.

Anyone interested in taking a cruise along the Nile River can submit an inquiry at Nile Cruisers. Further information, including a full listing of available packages, can be found at .

ABOUT NILE CRUISERS

Nile Cruisers introduces travelers worldwide to the beauty of the Nile and other nearby destinations through deluxe and luxury cruise packages.

CONTACT

Nile Cruisers

E-mail: ...

Website:

Hesham Elgammal

Nile Cruisers

+20 120 859 9033

email us here

