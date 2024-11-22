Shozna Restaurant Celebrates Prestigious Win At The Asian Curry Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jay AhmedLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shozna Restaurant, a beloved gem in Kent renowned for its exquisite Bangladesh and Indian cuisine, is thrilled to announce its latest accolade as the winner of the Asian Curry Awards 2024 for Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year in the South East of England. This prestigious award adds to the restaurant's impressive collection of over 30 awards garnered over its 20-year history.Shozna has long been celebrated for its cosy atmosphere and diverse menu, offering both dine-in and takeout options. The restaurant also features an elegant salon upstairs, perfect for hosting business meetings, parties, and events, making it a versatile venue for any occasion.In a statement, Jay Ahmed, the proud owner of Shozna, expressed his gratitude and excitement: "I am thrilled to announce that Shozna Restaurant has been honoured with the prestigious Asian Curry Awards 2024, winning the title of Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year for the South East of England. This accolade marks yet another milestone in our journey, adding to the over 30 awards we have proudly received over the past two decades."Ahmed attributes the restaurant's success to its unwavering commitment to excellence and high standards. "Our success is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and the high standards we uphold. We are deeply grateful for the rave reviews and recognition from both local and national media, including esteemed publications such as Taste London, Taste Asia , and Kent News. These accolades reflect our dedication to delivering an exceptional dining experience."The secret to Shozna's success lies in its harmonious blend of high-quality, locally sourced products and a team of well-trained, passionate staff. "Their dedication and expertise are the heart of Shozna, ensuring that every dish we serve is crafted with care and precision," Ahmed added.Shozna remains committed to maintaining the high standards that have earned it such prestigious recognition. The restaurant extends its heartfelt thanks to its loyal customers and the community for their continued support and looks forward to welcoming guests to experience its passion for exceptional dining.For more information, please contact:Jay AhmedOwner, Shozna Restaurant01634 847847About Shozna Restaurant:Shozna Restaurant, located in Kent, offers a delightful array of Bangladesh and Indian cuisine in a cozy setting. With over 20 years in business and more than 30 prestigious awards, Shozna is dedicated to providing an exceptional dining experience. The restaurant also features a salon for events, making it a versatile choice for any occasion.

