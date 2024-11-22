Bridge Defense Announces Strategic Investment In Federated IT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Defense, a defense-technology company, has made a strategic in Federated IT, a trusted provider of mission-critical services to the U.S. government.

Founded in 2002, Federated IT has built a reputation as a trusted partner to the U.S. Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense. With expertise optimizing cloud computing, data center operations and migration, enterprise architecture, scientific research and analyses, and cybersecurity solutions, Federated IT consistently delivers technically excellent, secure, and reliable solutions that empower national security clients to achieve their objectives.

"This investment represents a pivotal step in Bridge Defense's mission to create the next-generation systems integrator,"

said Jack Kilcoyne, co-founder of Bridge Defense. "We will combine the critical services Federated IT provides with in-house software development capabilities to build a hybrid organization capable of delivering exceptional services and developing innovative solutions that address our customers' most pressing challenges."

Kyle von Bucholz, CEO of Federated IT, added: "For over 20 years, Federated IT has focused on solving our clients' most complex challenges with integrity and technical excellence. Partnering with Bridge Defense will enable us to take that commitment to the next level by leveraging cutting-edge development capabilities and delivering an even greater impact for the federal agencies we serve."

About Bridge Defense

Bridge Defense is focused on delivering mission-critical services and innovative software solutions to national security customers. A hybrid systems integrator, Bridge Defense combines excellence in technical services with native development capabilities to deliver comprehensive and transformative solutions to address the rapidly evolving needs of national security customers.

Bridge Defense is led by a team of Special Operations veterans with deep expertise in technology and government services. The company is headquartered in the Northeast, with a growing presence in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit Bridge-Defense .

About Federated IT

Federated IT is a leading provider of mission-critical IT and cybersecurity services to the U.S. government.

Federated IT enables defense, national security, and federal law enforcement clients to expand, improve, and strengthen critical IT infrastructure and mission system capabilities within the Tier Ill - IV Enterprise IT Operations and Cyber Security domains. Federated IT's project portfolio includes the customization and delivery of optimized cloud computing, data center operations and migration, enterprise architecture, scientific research and analyses, and cybersecurity solutions.

Federated IT is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit FederatedIT .

SOURCE Bridge Defense

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED