Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global premature ejaculation market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period. High efficacy of off-label premature ejaculation drugs

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advent of nanotechnology in premature ejaculation treatment drugs. However,

side effects associated with premature ejaculation treatment drugs poses a challenge market players include A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Futura Medical plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, LloydsPharmacy, Morari Inc., NeuroHealing Pharmaceuticals Inc., Niksan Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., Plethora Solutions Ltd., Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc., Ralington Pharma LLP, Sunrise Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., and VIVUS LLC.







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Route Of Administration (Oral and Topical), Drug Class (SSRIs, PDE5 inhibitors, Amide anesthetics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Futura Medical plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, LloydsPharmacy, Morari Inc., NeuroHealing Pharmaceuticals Inc., Niksan Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., Plethora Solutions Ltd., Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc., Ralington Pharma LLP, Sunrise Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., and VIVUS LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Premature Ejaculation (PE) treatment market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of PE, also known as rapid or early ejaculation. PE affects individuals during sexual intercourse, leading to incapability to control ejaculation, causing distress and dissatisfaction. PE can be lifelong or acquired, with psychological and biological factors contributing, including early sexual experiences, sexual abuse, poor body image, depression, anxiety, hormone levels, inherited traits, inflammation, and infection. Pharmaceutical companies are launching new treatments, such as Promescent, a topical anesthetic, and Zertane, a local anesthetic spray for the glans. Strategic collaborations and approvals, such as those by Kaiser Permanente for Dapoxetine, are driving market growth. Clinical trials for Tramadol hydrochloride and Westoxeti are underway. Alternative treatment methods, such as Prolong, a FDA-approved device, and behavioral therapies like Fortacin spray, are gaining popularity. However, limitations include travel restrictions, resources, and shortages due to the ongoing pandemic. Telemedicine and digital health platforms offer potential solutions for accessing treatments and interventions. Combination therapies, including medications and behavioral therapies, are also being explored. Erectile dysfunction, a related sexual health issue, is also driving market growth, with companies like Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Menarini, Teva, Sunrise Pharma, Torrent Pharma, and Vivus offering various treatments. Side effects, such as nausea, dizziness, headache, diarrhea, somnolence, fatigue, and insomnia, are limitations to consider.



Nanotechnology, introduced in the 1980s, offers innovative solutions for developing drug delivery systems in medicine. In the premature ejaculation treatment market, PDE-5 inhibitors like tadalafil, sildenafil, and vardenafil are commonly used off-label due to their ability to inhibit the PDE-5 isoenzyme. These drugs, however, have poor aqueous solubility, leading to low bioavailability and systemic side effects such as facial flushing, headache, nasal congestion, and dyspepsia. To address these challenges, nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems are being explored for improved efficacy and reduced side effects in the treatment of premature ejaculation.



Market

Challenges



The Premature Ejaculation (PE) treatment market faces several challenges in addressing this common sexual health issue. PE, also known as rapid or early ejaculation, can impact an individual's capability to maintain satisfactory sexual intercourse. The causes of PE can be psychological or biological, including factors like early sexual experiences, sexual abuse, poor body image, depression, anxiety, hormone levels, inherited traits, inflammation, and infection. PE can be lifelong or acquired. Pharmaceutical companies, such as Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Menarini, Teva, Sunrise Pharma, Torrent Pharma, and Vivus, have launched various PE treatments, including medications like Dapoxetine and Westoxeti. Strategic collaborations and clinical trials are ongoing for new diagnostic tools and combination therapies. However, challenges include travel restrictions, resources, and shortages due to the ongoing pandemic. Telemedicine and digital health platforms offer potential solutions for access to medical assistance. Behavioral techniques, psychological counseling, and lifestyle modifications are alternative treatment methods. Local anesthetics like Fortacin can be used to desensitize the glans for longer intercourse. Limitations include side effects like nausea, dizziness, headache, diarrhea, somnolence, fatigue, and insomnia. The FDA has approved a device for PE treatment, and analgesics can be used to manage sensitivity and enhance sexual pleasure for both partners. Overall, addressing PE requires a multifaceted approach, combining pharmaceutical treatments, behavioral therapies, and interventions. The premature ejaculation treatment market offers various options, including off-label use of PDE5 inhibitors. These drugs target the PDE5 enzyme in the corpus cavernosum, enhancing erectile function. However, they carry risks such as prolonged erections and priapism, limiting their suitability for some users. The market requires innovative solutions to address these side effects and improve treatment efficacy. Other therapeutic approaches, like behavioral techniques and counseling, may offer safer alternatives. Collaborative efforts among researchers, healthcare providers, and industry can lead to advancements in the field, ultimately benefiting those seeking effective and safe premature ejaculation treatments.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This premature ejaculation treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Oral 1.2 Topical



2.1 SSRIs

2.2 PDE5 inhibitors

2.3 Amide anesthetics 2.4 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Oral-



Research Analysis

Premature ejaculation (PE), also known as rapid or early ejaculation, is a common sexual health issue that affects individuals during sexual intercourse, leading to incapability to delay ejaculation for a desired length of time. This condition can cause distress and frustration for both partners, impacting sexual pleasure and satisfaction. PE can be classified as lifelong or acquired, depending on when it first began. Diagnostic methods include self-reporting and clinical assessments. Medical assistance may include behavioral techniques, such as the stop-start method or squeeze technique, as well as medications like Dapoxetine and Westoxeti, which work by increasing the time before ejaculation. These medications have a relatively short half-life and may cause side effects such as nausea. Planning and communication with partners are also essential in managing PE. Travel restrictions due to the pandemic have made it challenging for some individuals to access medical assistance, but telemedicine and online resources offer alternative solutions.

Market Research Overview

Premature ejaculation (PE), also known as rapid or early ejaculation, is a common sexual health issue that affects individuals during sexual intercourse, resulting in incapability to delay ejaculation for a desired length of time. PE can be classified as lifelong or acquired, depending on whether it has been present since the first sexual encounter or developed later. Both psychological and biological factors contribute to PE. Psychological factors include anxiety, depression, poor body image, and sexual abuse. Biological factors include hormone levels, inherited traits, inflammation, infection, prostate issues, and urethra problems. Various treatments are available for PE, including pharmaceutical treatments like Dapoxetine and Westoxeti, which work by delaying ejaculation, and local anesthetics like Fortacin spray, which desensitize the glans. Behavioral techniques, psychological counseling, and lifestyle modifications are also effective. New launches and approvals in the PE treatment market include Promescent, a topical numbing agent, and Zertane, a new drug under development. Clinical trials are ongoing for Tramadol hydrochloride and other combination therapies. Alternative treatment methods include Prolong, a FDA-approved device, and digital health platforms offering telemedicine consultations. However, travel restrictions, resources, and shortages may impact access to medical assistance. Erectile dysfunction (ED) and PE are related conditions, and PE affects approximately 30% of men at some point in their lives. PE can cause distress and negatively impact sexual pleasure and relationships. Side effects of PE treatments include nausea, dizziness, headache, diarrhea, somnolence, fatigue, and insomnia. It is essential to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment planning.

