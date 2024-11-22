National Homecorp Announces Affordable New Homes Now Selling At Meadows Of Chandler In Chandler, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NHC Logo

National HomeCorp (NHC) "America's Affordable Builder" is now selling new affordable homes at Meadows of Chandler in Chandler, Texas

- Mike HylandCHANDLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National HomeCorp, (NHC)“America's Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Meadows of Chandler in Chandler, Texas.The Meadows of Chandler is a new master-planned community minutes away from popular Tyler, Texas. National HomeCorp's newly built and affordable homes are now selling at Meadows of Chandler and start in the $200s. Homes range in size from 1,209 to 4,000 square feet and are available in seven floor plans of two-story homes with 3-6 bedrooms, 2-4 baths, and 2-car garages.Homebuyers can choose from a variety of plans offering eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in the friendly and thriving community of Chandler, Texas,” said Mike Hyland, president of National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with 3.5% towards closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.The thriving city of Chandler is in East Texas and west of Tyler by 10 miles. Popular nearby Lake Palestine offers fishing, boating, water skiing, camping, and more for outdoor enthusiasts. This active and friendly community known as the“City with a Heart” offers a range of services including health care, banks, a library, museums, parks and year-round entertainment. Chandler is also home to the East Texas Medical Center and East Texas State Fair. Education is provided by the Brownsboro Independent School District with elementary and middle schools and junior high and high schools in nearby Brownsboro. Higher education is offered by Tyler Junior College, Texas College, Trinity Valley Community College, and the University of Texas at Tyler.Meadows of Chandler is located at 400 Meadows Lane. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 9093-254-3109 or by visiting nationalhomecorp .About National HomeCorp:As America's Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit# # #

Jason Walzer

National Home Corp

+1 770-365-2982

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.