RETRACTION: Inclusion Of Speedlogix Inc In RGF® Environmental Group Press Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RGF® Environmental Group, wishes to issue a correction regarding our press release titled "RGF® Environmental Group Announces Strategic to Expand its Vertical American Manufacturing," dated June 11, 2024.



The release inferred that Speedlogix Inc was a potential powder coating client of RGF® Environmental Group. We wish to clarify that Speedlogix Inc is not currently, and has previously never been, a client of RGF®. We regret this error and any confusion it may have caused.



We are committed to providing accurate information and have reviewed our processes to prevent such occurrences in the future.



For further questions or concerns, please contact:

Angela Solland

Media Contact

...

Angela Solland

RGF Environmental Group Inc

+1 561-848-1826

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.