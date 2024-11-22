New Kitchenware Brand By The Table Launches Modular Cookware Set That's As Beautiful As It Is Functional

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing By the Table , a new kitchenware brand redefining the heart of the home with cookware that's both beautiful and functional. Believing that life's best memories are made in the kitchen and around the dining table, By the Table enhances the experience for everyone-from novices to passionate home chefs.The brand is thrilled to debut its inaugural product, the Ombré Modular Cookware set. This thoughtfully designed 8-piece set includes an 11" fry pan, an 8" fry pan, and an 8” sauce pot, all part of a modular system that seamlessly transitions from cooking to storage. A standout feature is the patent-pending removable magnetic lid knob, which, along with the super stackable lids, allows for easy storage in the fridge or cabinets. This innovation lets you store leftovers in the same dish, ready to be reheated directly on the stovetop the next day. There is also a removable handle that fits across the different pieces, saving valuable space in the dishwasher and making organization a breeze. From soups and stews to pasta and sauces, this multi-purpose set can handle it all from stove to table.Made from recycled aluminum with a non-toxic ceramic titanium coating, By the Table's cookware is designed for durability and performance. Oven-safe up to 670°F and dishwasher-safe, it meets the demands of modern kitchens while remaining free from harmful chemicals (PTFE, PFOA, and PFAS) found in cheaper alternatives. Inspired by California, the set comes in gorgeous gradient colors like Catalina Blue, Sequoia Forest, and Los Olivos Lavender, adding a pop of color to any kitchen and making cooking a joy-filled experience.At By the Table, the belief is that cooking should bring people together. The Ombré Modular Cookware set was created to streamline the cooking experience, allowing more time to enjoy meals with loved ones. Entering a crowded cookware market, By the Table stands out by offering stylish, high-performance cookware that combines modern design with everyday functionality. Their cookware is designed for the modern kitchen, offering versatility that fits every step of your cooking routine-from meal prep to storage.The Ombré Modular Cookware set retails for $240 but shoppers can receive an exclusive 20% discount while supplies last. For more information, visit the brand's website at .

