Greater Allen AME Cathedral Of New York Celebrates 40 Years Of Feeding The Multitude With 1,000 Turkey Giveaway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

JAMAICA, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season marks a major milestone for the Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York (GAC) as it celebrates 40 years of the Feeding of the Multitude Turkey Giveaway. Continuing this cherished tradition, the Cathedral will distribute over 1,000 turkeys to local needy families on Saturday, November 23, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its Jamaica location: 110-31 Floyd H. Flake Blvd. (formerly Merrick Blvd.) Jamaica, New York, 11433.

Feeding of the Multitude held at Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York

Continue Reading

For decades, this initiative has been a cornerstone of the Cathedral's mission to address food insecurity in Queens and beyond, offering families the opportunity to gather and celebrate the season with a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

"We are blessed to share love with families in our community during this season of giving thanks," said Rev. Stephen A. Green, Pastor of Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York. "As we face challenging moments ahead, the power of community will be our strength. Together, we can bring joy and comfort to those who need it most."

In addition to the turkey giveaway, GAC will host a Thanksgiving Day Brunch on Thursday, November 28, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The brunch, which is free and open to the public , will feature warm meals, fellowship, and a spirit of gratitude. Interested attendees can register online at

.

Both events reflect the Greater Allen AME Cathedral's enduring mission to uplift and serve its community. By addressing food insecurity and providing spaces for celebration, the church aims to make the holidays brighter for families across Jamaica and surrounding neighborhoods.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York

The Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York has been a cornerstone of the Jamaica, Queens, community for nearly two centuries, transforming lives through faith, service, and outreach. From addressing food insecurity to fostering education and social equity, its initiatives uplift individuals and families, creating meaningful change.

SOURCE The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED