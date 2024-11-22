JBS’S $2.5 Billion Nigerian Investment Marks Largest Private Food Security Initiative In Africa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The world's largest meat producer, JBS, revealed a groundbreaking $2.5 billion plan in Nigeria. The Brazilian company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nigerian on November 21, 2024.



The investment targets food production through six new processing facilities. Three will process poultry, two will handle beef, and one will focus on pork production.



Goldman Sachs reports JBS will fund 55% of the project, while Nigerian authorities and local investors will cover the remainder. This move stands out as the largest private investment in Nigeria's food sector.



The amount surpasses other major 2024 investments, including Airtel's $731 million data center and Sun Africa's $936 million solar project. Nigeria's current protein production meets only 40% of local demand.



The country faces significant food security challenges, with 24.8 million people experiencing hunger. JBS aims to boost local production and reduce import dependency.







The Nigerian market offers strong growth potential. Population projections show an increase to 400 million by 2050. The economy expects to grow from its current $363.82 billion GDP to $1 trillion by the same year.

JBS Investment in Nigeria

Stock markets responded positively to the announcement. JBS shares rose 2.51% following the news. Goldman Sachs maintains a "buy" recommendation with a R$42.90 ($7.52) target price, suggesting a 23.7% upside potential.



The five-year implementation plan includes comprehensive feasibility studies and supply chain development. JBS will work with local farmers to establish sustainable production practices and create job opportunities.



This investment represents 74% of Nigeria's total foreign investments in Q1 2024. The timing aligns with Nigeria's push to diversify its economy beyond oil dependence.



Market analysts suggest this Nigerian operation could match the size of JBS 's Seara division. The project combines market expansion with practical solutions to food security challenges.



The investment marks a shift in global food production strategy. It demonstrates how private enterprises can address food security while pursuing market opportunities in emerging economies.

