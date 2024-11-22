Light Snowfall Expected Till Sunday In Kashmir: Met
Date
11/22/2024 3:14:22 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With the Srinagar recording the coldest night of season, a feeble Western Disturbance (WD) is set to affect Valley from Saturday, which may result in light snowfall over the higher reaches and also rain showers in the plains till November 24.
The night temperature improved at multiple places, but the coldest night of the season at minus 1.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Srinagar in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.
As per the details, several areas across Kashmir recorded the sub-zero temperatures for the third consecutive night.
The details reveal that Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded the coldest temperature in the Valley at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.
Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree while Kupwara recorded minus 0.8 degree in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.
Meanwhile, a weak Western Disturbance would affect Jammu and Kashmir from tomorrow and under its influence light snowfall and rains are expected at isolated places of the Union Territory.
“There is a possibility of snowfall in the higher reaches and also the rain showers in the plains of Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday,” an Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng informed.
However, he said that no major wet spell is expected in the coming days.
The weather is expected to remain mainly cloudy in the plains during the next two days.
A local Meteorological department has predicted generally dry weather conditions from November 25 to November 30.
Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad in a detailed forecast, stated that the minimum temperature would rise tonight and tomorrow following which it may plummet by 2-3 degrees Celsius. The MeT has also said that the tourists, trekkers and travellers are advised to follow administrational and traffic advisory.
