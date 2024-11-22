Mykolaiv Region Restoring Long-Term Storage Facilities For Vegetables, Fruit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The long-term storage facilities for fresh vegetables and fruit are being restored in the Mykolaiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Director of the Department for Agro-Industrial Complex at Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Olena Piskun in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“Prior to the war, there were 18 long-term storage facilities for vegetables and fruit on the territory of the region, totaling 39.4 thousand tonnes in capacity. Most of them, i.e. 23.9 thousand tonnes in capacity, were built using the latest technologies,” Piskun told.

With the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, some facilities were damaged, and now they are being restored.































According to South Agrarian Export Company (PAEK) CEO Yuriy Kormyshkin, there is a significant shortage of facilities across the country to ensure the high-quality storage of vegetable and fruit products. Southern Ukraine is no exception in this regard.

“Understanding this, we chose to create our own storage base. In less than a year, we were able to purchase and rent vegetable storage facilities, warehouses and refrigerators, providing more than 12 thousand tonnes in simultaneous vegetable and fruit storage capacity. Currently, the utilized capacity of storage facilities and refrigerators exceeds 90%. Here, we keep carrots, beets, onions, pumpkins, melons, potatoes, and cabbages,” Kormyshkin noted.

In view of regular power supply interruptions, all storage facilities are provided with generators, Kormyshkin added.

A reminder that the Mykolaiv region is developing greenhouse production to supply fresh vegetables to consumers on a year-round basis.