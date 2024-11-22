North Korean Troops Deployed To Belgorod Border Region CCD
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some North Korean military personnel have been relocated to the border areas of Russia's Belgorod region.
Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) shared the update on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
"A portion of North Korean troops has been deployed to the border areas of Belgorod region," Kovalenko wrote.
Earlier, it was reported that North Korean military personnel arriving in Russia for operations in Kursk region are expected to complete their training by the end of this month.
