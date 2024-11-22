Hyatt Place Jaipur Is Offering Exciting Prices This Winter Season

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 21, 2024: On the occasion of the upcoming cozy winter season, Hyatt place has brought an exciting offer for everyone. You can get selected beverages on MRP this whole month, where you can create unforgettable memories. This offer celebrates the starting of the festive season at their sky bar and lounge ZEEST. It offers everything you need to spend quality time with your friends and family and offer us a chance to host you in the most amazing way. So visit ZEEST sky bar and lounge at Hyatt place for amazing offers this winter season.





About Hyatt place



Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is the first Hyatt Place hotel in Rajasthan. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is a contemporary, modern hotel designed for the multi-tasking travelers. Inspired by old & new Rajasthan, the hotel offers uncomplicated experiences in stylish seating. Located in Malviya Nagar, the hotel is near the Jaipur International Airport, World Trade Park and Jhalana Leopard Safari.

