Iran Vows To Significantly Increase Uranium Enrichment In Response To IAEA Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Iran said Friday it would increase uranium enrichment capacity and deploy new and advanced centrifuges in response for a by the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) criticizing Tehran for the lack of cooperation with the UN agency.

"We will significantly increase our enrichment capacity, deploy various advanced centrifuges, and enhance the speed of industrial research and development for each centrifuge," Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said in a televised statement.

"Our infrastructure will be strengthened, and security measures will be improved through other actions."

Kamalvandi affirmed that Iran's response came immediately after the IAEA's Board of Governors resolution issued late on Thursday.

He noted that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had observed Iran's enrichment facilities, various installed machines, and thousands of centrifuges during his recent visit to the country.

The IAEA chief had proposed a temporary cap to Iran expanding its stockpile of enriched uranium above 60 percent purity, Kamalvandi said.

However, he clarified that this would not mean a stop to enrichment at various levels, including 60 percent, but rather it would provide a temporary space for more interaction with the UN agency.

"We accepted this with conditions, but we made it clear that we would act on the spot," Kamalvandi emphasized. (end)

