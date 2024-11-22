Owl's Nest Resort Introducing Split Ownership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Owl's Nest Resort Split Ownership

- Brad McCoil

THORNTON, NH, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Owl's Nest Resort is now offering split ownership opportunities in their North Lake luxury home community. Split ownership provides the exclusive opportunity to enjoy their favorite time of year in New Hampshire, without the costs associated with year round home ownership.

Changeover occurs in November and April, so skiers and other winter outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of Owl's Nest's proximity to Waterville Valley, Loon and Cannon Mountain ski resorts, as well as nordic skiing, ice skating, snow tubing, and snowmobiling. The resort's semi-Olympic pool and 20 person hot tub stays open all winter as do the heated platform tennis courts.

Those who prefer summer recreation can enjoy New Hampshire's only 18-hole Nicklaus Design golf course, as well as the Owl's Nest Vineyard Course which just underwent a $6M renovation, 25 court racquet complex, including 13 pickleball and 8 red clay tennis courts, and Lake Harold & beach. In addition, the resort is located minutes away from the White Mountain National Forest, affording a myriad of other outdoor adventures, any time of year.

All homes come completely furnished, with maintenance and groundskeeping included. Owners even have the opportunity to earn rental income through the resort's robust rental operations during the time periods they are absent.

Completed in summer of 2024, North Lake Residences offer 3-4 bedroom open concept family homes from $939,000. Split ownership is available in the 3 bedroom Crescent and Horizon models with finished basements for $599,000 for 6 months per year. Each has a 2 car garage and views of Lake Harold and the beautiful White Mountains. Owners will find other recreation offerings at their doorstep, including the WellNest Spa and Rejuvenation Center plus various on-site dining options: Panorama Six82 Restaurant & Bar, Hook Casual Seafood & Cocktails, Butch's Brooklyn Deli & Provisions and Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar.

“We're excited to be offering this rare ownership opportunity here at Owl's Nest,” says Brad McCoil, General Manager.“Split ownership is an appealing option for those looking to take full advantage of our incredible recreation offerings and location during the season of their choosing. Skiers will love using the resort as their base camp to some of New England's best skiing, while fans of warmer weather like golfers and racquet sports players can't beat the award-winning court facilities we offer here. Either way, the superior dining establishments, services and of course, views, will be here no matter what seasons they choose. It's a win-win.”

Owl's Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings and corporate groups to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Located in tax free Thornton, New Hampshire, and under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl's Nest offers modern rental homes, hotel rooms and suites, several popular and award-winning restaurants, a 9.9-acre lake with adjacent semi-Olympic sized pool and 15,000 square foot beach, two 18-hole golf courses including the #6 rated Nicklaus course in the world for design and value according to the Golf Channel and the newly renovated Owl's Nest Vineyard Course, 25 tennis, pickleball, and platform tennis courts, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes, additional event space, a new 9-hole par 3 golf course and new homes for sale. Learn more by visiting

