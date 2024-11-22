Mexican Peso Reaches 20.50 Pesos Per USD Amid Inflation Risks And Optimism Over Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia, Expert Research Strategist at Pepperstone.

"The Mexican peso is on track to record its sixth consecutive week of losses against a strong U.S. dollar. The US currency is supported by rising geopolitical tensions and a more hawkish Reserve. Despite this, recent economic data from Mexico suggests the currency's decline may moderate in the near term.

In September, Mexico's economic activity showed modest growth, expanding by 0.2% month-to-month and 0.3% year-on-year, supported by strong performance in the primary and secondary sectors. Notably, the third-quarter GDP posted a 1.1% quarterly expansion, marking the fastest growth since early 2022. While industrial performance remains uneven, the broader economic outlook provides some near-term optimism for the peso.

However, inflationary pressures could dampen investor sentiment. Annual inflation reached 4.56% in October, with core prices rising by 3.58% year-on-year. Non-core prices saw a significant 7.64% rise, driven mainly by higher energy costs and agricultural products.

Although inflation remains relatively under control, it presents challenges for an emerging economy, especially when some of the pressure stems from external factors, complicating the Bank of Mexico's policy decisions. The uncertainty, whether to reduce rates to support economic growth or to curb inflation, could impact the currency's stability in the near to medium term, making investors cautious. While Mexico's stable growth trajectory offers optimism, inflation and monetary policy concerns continue to pose key risks for the peso's recovery."

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.