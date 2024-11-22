Coleman Health Services Unveils New Mission, Vision, And Core Values

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our new mission, vision, and values reaffirm our dedication to providing compassionate, evidence-based care that makes a lasting difference in people's lives.” - Hattie Tracy, President and CEOKENT, OH, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coleman Services is thrilled to announce a renewed commitment to serving our community through our updated mission, vision, and values. These guiding principles reflect our dedication to advancing health and mental wellness, supporting those we serve, and fostering positive change.



Mission:

We Foster Recovery, Build Independence, and Change Destinies.



Vision:

We aspire to improve the health and mental wellness of our communities through compassionate, evidence-based services and support.



Core Values:

Our values define how we deliver services and interact with our community:

.Collaboration: We work together with clients, families, and partners to achieve shared goals.

.Innovation: We pursue new ideas and solutions to enhance care and support.

.Transparency: We are open and honest in all our actions and communications.

.Inclusivity: We respect and honor diversity in all forms, ensuring everyone feels valued and supported.

.Compassion: We serve with empathy and a deep commitment to the well-being of every individual.

.Responsiveness: We act quickly to meet the changing needs of those we serve.

.Excellence: We hold ourselves to the highest standards in every aspect of our work.



“We believe that mental health and wellness are fundamental to a thriving community,” said Hattie Tracy, President and CEO.“Our new mission, vision, and values reaffirm our dedication to providing compassionate, evidence-based care that makes a lasting difference in people's lives.”



The new mission, vision and values was developed over a months-long strategic planning engagement facilitated by the Huron Group out of Pensacola, Florida. The process involved the Coleman Board, Senior Leadership Team, staff, external stakeholders and other interested parties.



About Coleman Health Services:

Coleman Health Services is a nonprofit provider of community based behavioral health and addiction recovery services with a focus on whole-person treatment and wellness. Coleman integrates behavioral health treatments with physical health monitoring and social support services such as peer programs, housing, and employment to establish a solid foundation for recovery. Coleman serves people in over 40 Ohio counties. For more information, visit .

