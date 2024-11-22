Austin’S Own Andre Achtermeier Wins World's Best Employer 2025 Award With Eight M Corporation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World's Best Employer is a research and data analytics award that evaluates the best companies based on a multifaceted approach









eight M Corporation Worlds Best Employer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a momentous achievement, Andre Achtermeier, the forward-thinking CEO of eightM Corporation in Austin, has been recognized with the highly coveted World's Best Employer 2025 award. This prestigious honor has not only brought global recognition to Achtermeier but also highlighted eightM Corporation as a leading force in fostering a world-class work environment. As the United States continues to grapple with a significant shortage of skilled workers, this award underlines the company's vital role in setting benchmarks for employee satisfaction, engagement, and organizational innovation.

The World's Best Employer award is granted following a rigorous and comprehensive study conducted by the USIQ, a research and data analytics organization that evaluates companies worldwide based on a multifaceted approach. The assessment criteria include employee well-being, leadership effectiveness, professional development opportunities, and community impact. With data collected from surveys of thousands of employees and industry experts, eightM Corporation emerged as a true leader, showcasing exceptional workplace practices and a strong emphasis on employee empowerment.

"We are proud to be recognized with this distinguished award," said Andre Achtermeier, CEO of eightM Corporation. At eightM, we have always prioritized being an attractive and engaging workplace. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating an environment where our employees feel supported, inspired, and valued."









World's Best Employer United States 2025

Winning this award comes at a crucial time when the U.S. labor market faces a critical shortage of skilled workers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the gap between the number of skilled jobs available and the workers qualified to fill them is widening. In 2024 alone, nearly 9.8 million job openings were unfilled due to the lack of adequately trained professionals. The technology and manufacturing sectors, in particular, have been hit hard, with projections showing the deficit could result in economic consequences if unaddressed.

For companies like eightM Corporation, being seen as a highly attractive employer is more important than ever. A company's ability to recruit and retain top talent has become a strategic priority in today's competitive landscape. "Our goal is to remain at the forefront of employee engagement and development," Achtermeier added. "We understand that investing in our people is essential not only for our success but also for driving innovation and growth within our industry."

Founded in Austin, eightM Corporation is a leading provider of technology solutions and operational services. The company has built a reputation for excellence through a culture that emphasizes collaboration, continuous learning, and social responsibility. eightM ́s dynamic work environment is characterized by flexible work policies, a commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a relentless focus on professional development. Their cutting-edge projects and employee-friendly policies have made them a beacon for those seeking meaningful and rewarding careers.

Beyond the workplace, eightM Corporation is actively engaged in social causes, exemplified by their support for Owners In Honor, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting military veterans and first responders. This involvement demonstrates 8M's commitment to making a positive impact on the wider community.

Andre Achtermeier's leadership has played a pivotal role in transforming eightM Corporation into a global employer of choice. His strategic vision has consistently placed people at the heart of the company's mission. "This award reflects the hard work and dedication of every member of our team," Achtermeier expressed. "We will continue to innovate and create opportunities for growth, ensuring our employees remain inspired and our company stays resilient."

The World's Best Employer 2025 accolade sets a new standard for what it means to be an exemplary employer in today's world. As eightM Corporation continues to address the skilled labor shortage with initiatives that empower and equip the workforce of the future, it serves as a model for how companies can thrive by prioritizing people and purpose.

For more information about eightM Corporation and its commitment to excellence, visit . To learn more about the World's Best Employer award and the USIQ study, go to

Media Contact:

Oliver Scharfenberg

...

1 (484) 473 1088

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at