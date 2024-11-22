The Land Broker Co-Op Celebrates The Successful Conclusion Of The Third Annual National Land Investment Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) JERSEY VILLAGE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Land Broker Co-op, in collaboration with Land Broker Magazine, proudly concludes the third annual National Land Month, which took place throughout October 2024. Sponsored by AcreValue and LandGate, the event provided access to expert knowledge, data-driven tools, and resources for land owners and investors across the country. This year's event proved to be the most impactful yet, delivering a series of engaging webinars, educational articles, and insightful presentations aimed at empowering both seasoned investors and newcomers in the land investment space.



National Land Investment Month 2024 offered participants a dynamic blend of educational content, with presentations from industry leaders such as AcreValue, LandGate, the Realtors Land Institute, Land ID, Capital Farm Credit, Creative Real Estate Strategies, and Moody's. Through nine in-depth webinars and a suite of informative articles, attendees gained valuable insights into market trends, investment strategies, environmental considerations, and innovative technologies shaping the land market today.



"We are thrilled with the overwhelming participation and positive feedback from this year's National Land Investment Month," said CT Adams, VP of Operations at Land Broker Co-op. "Our goal with Land Investment Month has always been to provide landowners investors with tools and resources to make well-informed decisions. The event resulted in over 5,000 webinar presentation views - engagement confirming the value of this initiative. We look forward to continuing this momentum into next year."



Highlights of the Event Included:

A Full Lineup of Webinars: Industry experts from AcreValue, LandGate, and more delivered key insights on topics ranging from accurately evaluating farmland values to understanding economic cycles and the impact on land sales.



Educational Articles for In-Depth Learning: Topics included“Building Wealth Through Recreational Land,”“Save Money on Your Ranch Purchase with Conservation Easements,”“Economic Cycles and Land Sales: A Comprehensive Guide,” and more, providing valuable guidance to help investors make informed, profitable decisions.



Exclusive Tools and Data: Participants gained access to real-time market data, mapping tools, and environmental resources, thanks to the sponsorship and support of AcreValue and LandGate.



"As a sponsor of National Land Investment Month, we at AcreValue were pleased to see such active interest in the future of agricultural and recreational land investments,” said Joshua Woodard, CEO of AcreValue.“Our mission aligns with the Co-op's vision, and we are proud to provide tools and data that help land investors navigate an ever-evolving market.”



Craig Kaiser, Co-founder and President of LandGate, added,“We're excited to support an initiative that aligns so well with our commitment to transparency in land valuation and investment opportunities. National Land Investment Month 2024 has allowed us to reach landowners and investors, helping them understand and maximize the value of their properties.”



With the success of this year's National Land Investment Month, The Land Broker Co-op remains committed to fostering a cooperative platform where rural real estate professionals, land buyers, and land investors can connect and thrive. Plans are already underway for the fourth annual National Land Investment Month, promising even more resources and opportunities for the land community.



For those who missed the event or wish to revisit the content, recordings of the webinars and additional resources will remain available on the landinvestmentmonth



For media inquiries or more information, please contact:



About Land Broker Co-op

Owned by over 1,000 broker and agents, the Co-op owns and operates LandBrokerMLS, a leading rural real listing website. The Co-op's success is driven by its data protection strategy, syndication of listings to other leading listings sites as well as its policy of not selling leads...otherwise known as“My Listing My Lead.” Launched in 2018, the Co-op also empowers rural real estate professionals with other tools to research and market listings in an extremely cost-efficient manner. The Co-op offers exclusive health insurance options and other discount programs for its Members.



About Land Broker Magazine

Land Broker Magazine is an exceptional land and lifestyle publication, offering readers the latest trends, market analysis, and expert advice on buying, selling, and investing in land.



The Land Broker Co-op looks forward to welcoming participants and sponsors for National Land Investment Month 2025. Visit to learn more.



