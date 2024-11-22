Original-Research: Ad Pepper Media International N.V. (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: ad pepper International N.V. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to ad pepper media International N.V. Company Name: ad pepper media International N.V. ISIN: NL0000238145

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 22.11.2024 Target price: 2,90 Euro Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: 20.07.2020: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 2,90.



Zusammenfassung:

ad pepper media (APM) hat endgültige Zahlen für Q3/24 vorgelegt, die mit den vorläufigen Zahlen übereinstimmen. Der Umsatz war in etwa stabil (€5,2 Mio.), und das EBITDA verbesserte sich J/J deutlich von €101 Tsd. auf €485 Tsd. Das EBIT drehte von €-111 Tsd. auf €275 Tsd., und sogar der Nettogewinn war positiv (€178 Tsd.). Für Q4 erwartet APM einen stabilen Umsatz J/J (Q4/23: €5,9 Mio.) und ein verbessertes EBITDA. Wir rechnen mit einem Q4-Umsatz von €6,0 Mio. und einem EBITDA von €739 Tsd. gegenüber einem Q4/23-EBITDA von €369 Tsd. Vor dem Hintergrund sich verbessernder makroökonomischer Fundamentaldaten in APMs Hauptmärkten erwarten wir für 2025E ein Umsatzwachstum von 5% und einen weiteren Anstieg der EBITDA-Marge auf 9,9%. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell führt zu einem unveränderten Kursziel von €2,90. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.





First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 2.90 price target.



Abstract:

ad pepper media (APM) reported final Q3/24 figures which matched preliminary numbers. Revenue was roughly stable (€5.2m) and EBITDA improved significantly y/y from €101k to €485k. EBIT turned around from €-111k to €275k and even net income was positive (€178k). For Q4, APM is guiding towards stable revenue y/y (Q4/23: €5.9m) and an improved EBITDA figure. We model Q4 revenue of €6.0m and EBITDA of €739k versus Q4/23 EBITDA of €369k. For 2025E, we expect 5% revenue growth and a further EBITDA margin increase to 9.9% against the backdrop of improving macro-economic fundamentals in APM's main markets. An updated DCF model yields an unchanged €2.90 price target. We confirm our Buy rating.



