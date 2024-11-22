EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Statement

PIERER Mobility denies reports about Mark Mateschitz's participation in PIERER Mobility and KTM

22.11.2024 / 11:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News



Wels, November 22, 2024

PIERER Mobility denies media reports about Mark Mateschitz's participation in PIERER Mobility and KTM

In response to today's newspaper reports, PIERER Mobility would like to make it clear that there are no discussions about Mr Mark Mateschitz acquiring a stake in PIERER Mobility and KTM.



Contact Investor Relations Hans Lang & Melinda Busáné-Bellér Tel: +43 676 4140945 bzw. +43 676 4093711 Email: ... Website:

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; security number (Switzerland): 41860974; securities code: PKTM; Bloomberg:

PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM

22.11.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 WKN: A2JKHY Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 2036765

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM

End of News EQS News Service