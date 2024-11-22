PIERER Mobility Denies Media Reports About Mark Mateschitz's Participation In PIERER Mobility And KTM
Date
11/22/2024 2:11:56 PM
|
EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Statement
PIERER Mobility denies media reports about Mark Mateschitz's participation in PIERER Mobility and KTM
22.11.2024 / 11:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Corporate News
Wels, November 22, 2024
PIERER Mobility denies media reports about Mark Mateschitz's participation in PIERER Mobility and KTM
In response to today's newspaper reports, PIERER Mobility would like to make it clear that there are no discussions about Mr Mark Mateschitz acquiring a stake in PIERER Mobility and KTM.
Contact Investor Relations
Hans Lang & Melinda Busáné-Bellér
Tel: +43 676 4140945 bzw. +43 676 4093711
Email: ...
Website:
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; security number (Switzerland): 41860974; securities code: PKTM; Bloomberg:
PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM
22.11.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| PIERER Mobility AG
|
| Edisonstrasse 1
|
| 4600 Wels
|
| Austria
| Phone:
| +43 (0) 7242 69 402
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| AT0000KTMI02
| WKN:
| A2JKHY
| Listed:
| SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2036765
| Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974
Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM
Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV
Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN22112024004691010666ID1108915641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.