PIERER Mobility Denies Media Reports About Mark Mateschitz's Participation In PIERER Mobility And KTM


11/22/2024 2:11:56 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

22.11.2024 / 11:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News



Wels, November 22, 2024


In response to today's newspaper reports, PIERER Mobility would like to make it clear that there are no discussions about Mr Mark Mateschitz acquiring a stake in PIERER Mobility and KTM.



Contact Investor Relations

Hans Lang & Melinda Busáné-Bellér

Tel: +43 676 4140945 bzw. +43 676 4093711

Email: ...

Website:


ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; security number (Switzerland): 41860974; securities code: PKTM; Bloomberg:
PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM


22.11.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2036765

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN22112024004691010666ID1108915641


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

