Ports Predicted To Drive Autonomous Crane Market Past $6 Billion By 2030 Robotics & Automation News

Ports predicted to drive autonomous crane past $6 billion by 2030

Ports are receiving significant to both optimize and automate daily operations.

According to global intelligence firm ABI Research , revenues for autonomous cranes in will surpass $6 billion globally by 2030, with Asia-Pacific (APAC) taking up over half of the market.

Ryan Wiggin, senior analyst at ABI Research, says:“The adoption of advanced technologies in operations continues to grow in all regions but does vary based on infrastructure maturity and union resistance.

“Ports in Asia-Pacific lead considerably, with high levels of automation and private 5G networks.

“Europe is following suit, but North America remains constrained by worker pressure against adoption of automated systems, resulting in ongoing strikes by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), and a general lack of port automation providers in the region.”

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has long dominated the port crane market with over 70 percent market share, but much of this is owed to early adoption in the APAC market.

European port automation providers, including Konecranes and Liebherr, are seeing double-digit growth in their autonomous crane business, with a strong foothold in the European, North American, and Middle East markets.

The market share of these companies is expected to rise as more automation is adopted in these markets over the coming years.

A strong foundation for any advanced port is a private wireless network.

Global revenues for private networks in ports are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 46 percent to 2030, surpassing $5 billion by 2031, with established network providers including BT, Ericsson, Nokia, and Verizon leading the way.

Private networks are also becoming more accessible through as-a-Service (aaS) offerings, with companies like Boldyn Networks recently releasing their Private 5GaaS solution.

Wiggin says:“The variance in regional digital maturity and scale of port operations is leading to variety in the advanced solutions being implemented.

“Ports in Europe and North America are focusing heavily on the energy transition, developing clean fuel supply, charging infrastructure, electric equipment, and energy management services while leading ports in the Middle East and Africa are exploring the use of blockchain-based payment gateways and advanced Terminal Operating Systems (TOS) to expand capacity.

“The technologies being deployed will continue to vary by region, but investment will grow ubiquitously.”

These findings are from ABI Research's Port Data market data report. This report is part of the company's Supply Chain Management and Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.