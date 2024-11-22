Biomednewsbreaks - IBN, Biomedwire Continue Collaboration To Amplify Reach Of Dynamic Global Events' 2025 Lineup

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN , a leading communications organization with an extensive portfolio of over 60 brands, today announced its fifth consecutive year partnering with

Dynamic Global Events

(“DGE”) as an official sponsor for 2025.

BioMedWire

(“BMW”), IBN's digital dedicated to emerging life sciences opportunities, will also serve as a media partner, expanding DGE's event reach and visibility throughout the year. DGE serves the and life sciences sectors with educational B2B events that drive networking, partnership opportunities and business development.

“We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with IBN and BioMedWire for another year,” said DGE's Head of Marketing, Elizabeth Sleiman, MBA.“IBN and BMW's expertise in corporate communications, coupled with their vast syndication network and innovative multi-brand strategy, enhances the visibility and success of our event series.”

To view the full press release, visit



