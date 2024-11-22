Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Public Offering And Pricing Details For Class A Common Stock

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) ,

an innovator in robotics and AI technologies for public safety, announced plans to offer shares of its Class A common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) through an underwritten public offering, with the option for the underwriter to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering. The company later confirmed the pricing of 1,210,000 shares at $10.00 per share, with pre-funded warrants priced similarly minus $0.001. The offering, expected to close on or about Nov. 25, 2024, aims to raise $12.1 million in gross proceeds, excluding underwriting discounts, commissions, and a potential $1.8 million from the underwriter's additional purchase option. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is serving as sole bookrunner, and proceeds will support general corporate purposes, including working capital. The offering is conducted under a shelf registration statement filed with the SEC.

To view the full press release, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN