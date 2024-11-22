Japanese Ambassador Praises Jordan's Contribution To Bringing About Peace, Providing For Humanitarian Needs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra)-- From Saleh Al-Khawaldeh- Jiro Okuyama, the Japanese Ambassador to Jordan, said that Japan values Jordan's contribution to peace initiatives and its ceaseless efforts to provide relief in areas of conflict.He added that Japan reaffirms its continued support for Jordan, in coordination with the donor community, as well as through the United Nations and other organizations, in a message posted on the Japanese embassy's website on the occasion of his departure as his country's ambassador to the Kingdom.He noted that Jordan has been and continues to be a beacon of hope and a bastion of peace and stability in the region, particularly with its generous hosting of refugees.His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Japan, their Imperial Highnesses Princess Takamado and Princess Tsuguko's visit to attend His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's wedding, and the recent visit of His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal and Her Royal Highness Princess Sarvath El Hassan to Japan are just a few examples of the high-level visits that have occurred between our two nations over the past two years, he added.In 2024, the 70th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic relations being established, he noted that the wave of academic, student, and cultural exchanges, along with trade, investment, and security exchanges, helped to fortify the ties between them. He conveyed his gratitude for the respect and collaboration he and his spouse received while serving as Japan's ambassador to Jordan.