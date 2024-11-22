Qatar's Sector-Wide Iot Networks Demonstrate Commitment To Sustainability

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has effectively deployed IoT networks in various sectors, including education, retail, and transportation, demonstrating the country's positive impact on sustainability initiatives, an official of Vodafone Qatar has said.



According to Simon O'Rourke, Consumer Business Unit director, Vodafone Qatar is working to support sustainable digital growth in line with Qatar's environmental goals.



“Developing and using digital technologies in an environmentally and socially responsible way is vitally important to us,” O'Rourke told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview.



He said,“As a leading provider of telecommunications, we take a digital-first approach to sustainability, recognising that improved technology and greater access to data, combined with increased collaboration, can help shift the dial.”



O'Rourke explained that the Vodafone app's new look and the company's world-first Instant SIM have enhanced the digital lives of consumers in Qatar.



“The Instant SIM enables users to connect without the need for Internet and without having to visit a physical location, is a great example of how Vodafone Qatar is encouraging people to think about their environmental impact, how they can minimise the resources they use, and also how they can make best use of their own time,” he further said.



O'Rourke said Vodafone Qatar is also pioneering in other innovations, including the Internet of Things (IoT), which he described as a“game-changer in energy consumption management” and can help reduce the environmental footprint of houses, cities, and businesses across Qatar.



IoT refers to a network of connected machines, such as vehicles, thermostats, lighting, electricity, and water supply, that can collect and exchange data through sensors to help monitor and optimise consumption, O'Rourke said, adding that smart energy monitoring is one of the most effective ways that IoT can positively impact a city.



He noted that Vodafone Qatar has launched“some of the fastest and most efficient Internet services ever seen in the Middle East, so fast that they require less electricity and therefore can play a crucial part in moving towards more sustainable operations for businesses.”



“Last year, we created the Middle East's first smart 'Gigacity' in Msheireb, Doha, in collaboration with Nokia, through the provision of its super-fast 25Gbps fibre network.



“This was followed by the launch of Vodafone Qatar's groundbreaking Giga Home offering, which uses 'Gigabit only' speeds that are nearly ten times faster than average,” O'Rourke also explained.



He also emphasised that Vodafone Qatar is addressing data privacy and security concerns within the context of increased connectivity and data usage.



According to O'Rourke, the digital landscape is evolving rapidly and as such, privacy and security have been at the top of Vodafone Qatar's agenda for a number of years.



“We were proud to be the first telecommunications operator in Qatar, and the region, to be awarded the prestigious ISO 27001:2013 certification by the British Standards Institution, back in 2017, demonstrating the strength of our information security management systems and operations. This accreditation has been renewed numerous times over the past eight years.



“What's more, we know that our customers want absolute control over their security, as well as control over who can contact them, and for this reason, we were delighted to launch the new International Call Block (ICB) service which means that via the new-look My Vodafone app, customers can block nuisance international calls at the touch of a button,” he said.



O'Rourke pointed out that Vodafone not only caters to consumers on the security front but also offers enterprises in Qatar reliable and secure features that protect data on mobile devices, laptops, and networks. This ensures business continuity and reduces the risk of breaches, ultimately helping to minimise potential commercial losses and safeguard business integrity in the market, he said.



Only recently, Vodafone Qatar announced new plans that cater to the specific needs of its customers, including the country's burgeoning expatriate population.



“When you consider that around 80% of Qatar's population is made up of expatriate workers, who hail from all over the world, including a large proportion from Southeast Asia, it's clear that our products and solutions need to be designed with their needs in mind.



“With the launch of these new plans, we have listened carefully to what they have told us, to bring the best of what is available in the region, and indeed the rest of the world, together in a new suite of products,” he said.



O'Rourke said:“When living away from loved ones, it's important that our customers have control over how they use their data; offering dedicated social media data on our postpaid plans means people can use platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook to update family at home without impacting the cost of international calls back home to family and friends.



“What's more, unlimited local calls also means that expats can enjoy absolute peace of mind that those everyday local conversations are not incurring any charges, leaving them free to use their data for international calls.”



Aside from the ICB feature that allows users to screen unwanted foreign calls, giving them complete control and peace of mind, O'Rourke said the new Mute Service makes it easy to manage unwanted calls when customers are unavailable, which can be particularly useful for those who speak to people across a variety of time zones.



“Once enabled, those trying to reach a customer will be notified of their unavailability, whilst customers will still be able to make and receive calls. Such innovative safety and security features are integral in enhancing the overall connective experience,” O'Rourke added.

MENAFN22112024000067011011ID1108915571