'Our Screens Are A Platform For Constructive Dialogue, Expression'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The CEO of Qatar Corp, HE Abdulaziz bin Thani al-Thani, has affirmed the corporation's keenness, through all its screens, to be a for constructive dialogue and expression of the aspirations of Qatari society.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of World Television Day, HE Sheikh Abdulaziz said that Qatar Media Corp emphasised the importance of the media outlet, given it has formed a bridge for cultural and civilizational communication between peoples over decades.

He added that Qatar TV and Al Kass Sports Channels, as part of this institution, always strive to provide content that reflects our national identity and elevates the aspirations of viewers, committed to being a voice that expresses their reality and ambitions with all objectivity. He stressed the Qatar Media Corporation's belief in the importance of providing content that reflects national values and identity, while keeping pace with global media.

The QMC CEO affirming the corporation's commitment to continue developing media content that is characterised by credibility and professionalism, and enhance the position of television as a means of reflecting challenges and achievements, and meeting the needs of the public in Qatar and abroad.

MENAFN22112024000067011011ID1108915570