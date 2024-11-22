Veolia's Commitment To Diversity, Equity And Inclusion

(MENAFN- 3BL) Veolia North America Sustainability Report 2024

We are committed to fostering a diverse , equitable and inclusive work environment, and strive to create a workplace where our employees can be their authentic selves at work. We also work to promote social justice in our and the communities we serve.

Governed by Veolia Group's Global Vigilance Plan, we are committed to respecting human rights, prohibiting discrimination, harassment and retaliation in the workplace, and providing all of our employees, contractors and partners with multiple avenues for reporting concerns or misconduct without fear of retaliation.

In 2023, Veolia North America made significant progress toward building a more diverse workforce. By broadening our recruitment efforts, we doubled the number of diverse applicants in our talent pool compared to 2022. This contributed to a 10% increase in diverse workforce representation by the close of 2023. Our diversity efforts go beyond representation: this year we also enhanced our training and workplace support programs to foster a sense of inclusion and involvement.

Creating an inclusive culture means enabling thousands of employees to thrive and giving voice to diverse backgrounds. Our Voices of Diversity stories highlight employees who have overcome hardships, allowing employees to learn about their coworkers' lives and how they contribute to the company's purpose. The stories bring us together, united under one purpose, and help us appreciate each other's perspectives.

Looking ahead, our focus for 2024 and beyond is on strengthening our inclusive culture. We are launching a formal Employee Resource Group program to engage employees across the region in our DEI programs and provide new opportunities for growth and leadership development.

WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP

The Women in Leadership program is a key example of our investment in employee career development, and greater female representation in executive leadership. The program includes individual one-on-one coaching, self assessments and goal setting, educational sessions and group networking with female leaders. Each year 25 participants from North America join other emerging female leaders from around the world to grow and develop.

ENABLING CAREER TRANSITIONS FOR VETERANS

A key part of our diversity strategy entails recruiting, retaining and developing veteran employees, and sourcing from veteran-owned businesses. In 2023 U.S. Veterans Magazine recognized Veolia North America on their Best of the Best list for exceptional dedication to fostering inclusion, diversity and equality for the veteran community, and welcoming veterans into the company culture. We also work with the U.S. Department of Defense Skillbridge program, creating a pathway for military service members to transition seamlessly into civilian careers.

Continue reading the full report