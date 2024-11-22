Eat Fantastic Expands Catering Services To Lomita And Tustin Locations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eat Fantastic is thrilled to bring catering options to Lomita and Tustin locations, providing convenient, delicious options for events of all sizes.

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eat Fantastic's new catering services allow customers to choose from their signature menu items, making any gathering-corporate events, family celebrations, or community functions-a fantastic experience.

For those interested in exploring Eat Fantastic's catering services, full menus and ordering options are available online:

- Lomita Catering

- Tustin Catering

About Eat Fantastic

Eat Fantastic is dedicated to elevating the fast-casual dining experience through delicious food, exceptional service, and a commitment to quality. Known for its inventive menu and welcoming atmosphere, they have become a favorite destination for customers who crave something extraordinary.

Alex Tsiboukas

Eat Fantastic

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.