PL Beverage: Redefining Private Label Beverage Solutions With Quality And Flexibility

HüCKELHOVEN, GERMANY, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PL Beverage, a leader in private beverage development and production, continues to set benchmarks in the industry with its dynamic approach to beverage creation and filling. Headquartered in Germany and with a distribution office in Zug, Switzerland, the company has been a trusted partner for beverage innovators and enterprises since 2007.PL Beverage specializes in the production of white label drinks in cans and PET water bottles, boasting a remarkable annual production capacity of over 250 million fills. Its state-of-the-art facilities are designed to accommodate 15+ different can sizes, providing unmatched versatility for customers worldwide. The company also operates a dedicated laboratory to ensure that every beverage meets exacting standards, from CO2 levels and pH balance to vitamin stability and flavor consistency.PL Beverage's production is 100% based in Germany, utilizing high-quality water sourced from its own supply. The company employs advanced technologies such as pressurized tanks, high-tech CIP mixing systems, and tunnel pasteurization techniques to ensure optimal quality and safety. Four modern filling lines from Krones enable efficient production across a diverse range of packaging options.With over a decade of experience, PL Beverage - beverage development company - has become a trusted partner for beverage innovators and large-scale enterprises seeking cost-effective, high-quality private labeling and co-packing services. The company's modular approach allows it to cater to both small-scale production runs and large-scale global distribution needs, ensuring tailored solutions for a diverse clientele.Quick Facts About PL Beverage:- Over 250 million cans filled annually- Production available in 15+ can sizes- More than 1,000 satisfied customers globally- Beverages distributed across multiple continentsFor more information about PL Beverage and its comprehensive private label solutions, please visit

