Henry Hub Natural Gas Sets Single Day Options Record Amid Colder Weather In The U.S.

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Henry Hub Natural options reached a single day volume record of 561,379 contracts on November 21, surpassing the previous record of 506,500 contracts traded on November 14, 2018.

"The U.S. is entering the winter season while production is falling, creating price volatility and risk that needs to be managed in markets," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of and Environmental Products at CME Group. "Market participants continue to flock to the most liquid and efficient on-screen options market to manage their Henry Hub exposure. Within total options volume, a record 395,952 contracts traded electronically on Thursday. Of that, more than half of the volume was transacted on CME Direct, an all-time record, reflecting growing demand for our market-leading front-end solution."

In addition to the single day options record, Thursday was also the highest volume day in 2024 for Natural Gas futures and options, reaching a combined 1,721,017 contracts traded. Henry Hub futures volume reached 1,007,308 contracts on Thursday, an all-year high.



Henry Hub Natural Gas futures and options are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information, please visit here .

