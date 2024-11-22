Adtechnacity Named To Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM After 1,829% Growth And $100M Milestone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- adtechnacity , a leader in AI-driven advertising technology, today announced its inclusion in the Deloitte Fast 500TM, a prestigious ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. adtechnacity secured the 74th spot on the list, achieving an extraordinary 1,829% revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. This growth positions adtechnacity as one of the fastest-growing companies in the advertising space and the leading software and services company in Atlanta.

"Being recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 is a proud moment for everyone at adtechnacity," said Christopher Silva, CEO of adtechnacity. "Reaching the $100M revenue milestone as a bootstrapped company has been no small feat, and this recognition affirms the strength of our approach. From the beginning, our vision was to build a scalable customer acquisition channel that adapts to the unique needs of every advertiser and publisher. Today, our channel empowers best-in-class brands to achieve their revenue goals faster and more efficiently."

Silva further emphasized the company's focus on customization and results. "By combining AI-driven creative production, targeting optimization, and exclusive supply-side partnerships, we've developed a model that delivers meaningful scale for leading consumer brands. Our commitment to delivering incremental value at scale, paired with a performance-based, no-risk model, ensures our clients can scale confidently while achieving efficiency, incrementality, and ROI-always rivaling or exceeding what they achieve with Google and Meta."

Technology, data science, and engineering excellence are at the core of adtechnacity's solutions. The company's advanced ETL pipelines seamlessly integrate with over 50 supply partners-many of which are exclusive, incremental, and tailored to client needs. Coupled with AI-driven creative and precision targeting, adtechnacity has built a technology-enabled service model that unlocks meaningful scale and drives superior results for advertisers and publishers alike.

Building on its success in verticals such as automotive, financial products, and e-commerce, adtechnacity is now expanding into new areas such as travel, mobile apps, and consumer SaaS, while broadening its international presence. "If you're a best-in-category brand looking for scaled performance and impactful results, we'd love to partner with you," Silva added.

In 2024, adtechnacity also earned a spot at No. 218 on the Inc. 5000 list, highlighting America's fastest-growing private companies, as well as being named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues.

About adtechnacity

adtechnacity blends proprietary ad tech & AI, exclusive supply-side partnerships and best-in-class media-buying to redefine the growth and revenue trajectories for the most ambitious consumer brands in North America and Europe. Founded in 2016 and proudly headquartered in Atlanta, GA, adtechnacity has grown to become one of the nation's leading performance technology and digital advertising companies. For more information, visit .

