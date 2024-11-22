Uncle Sharkii Hosts Hyper-Local 'Feel The Aloha' Instagram LIVE Cyber Monday Event, Hosted At International Market Place

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, a rapidly growing fast-casual franchise known for its Signature Poke Bowls, DOLE SOFT SERVE, and its new Sharkii Tea Float, is kicking off Monday with an exciting Instagram LIVE event at the International Place in Honolulu - Feel the Aloha! The live event is slated to begin at 10am Honolulu time and will spotlight local Hawaiian brands and shops that capture the Ohana spirit. Viewers can tune into the unique live event by following @unclesharkiipokebar on Instagram.The Feel the Aloha event will offer an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at some of the most beloved island brands, immersing viewers in the unique flavors, vibrant surf culture, and timeless Hawaiian spirit. Straight from the state's acclaimed International Market Place, the Instagram live event will feature Hawaiian products that capture the essence of Hawaii culture, covering everything from handcrafted housewares and authentic souvenirs to authentic food and drink. With demonstrations, tastings and exclusive Cyber Monday deals, the event gives participants a break from the holiday rush while investing in locally-inspired fare and products.“Our team is excited to bring this perfect chance to bring a piece of Hawaii home or gift a little aloha to loved ones - it's a can't-miss experience,” said Raymond Reyes, COO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar.During the livestream, participants will learn about special Cyber Monday offers, hear directly from shop owners, and dive into the stories behind their brands. The Uncle Sharkii team detailed what viewers can expect during the event.“This live event is not just a shopping experience – it's a way to connect with the artisans and creators that make Hawaii special. Each brand brings a unique element of island life, whether its iconic designs, local decor, or Uncle Sharkii's Signature Hawaiian Poke Bowls,” said Reyes.Uncle Sharkii invites individuals to follow them @unclesharkiipokebar on Instagram to join the Cyber Monday Feel the Aloha event. Visit for all the details.About Uncle Sharkii'sUncle Sharkii's Poke Bar® is a fast-growing Hawaiian fast-food franchise specializing in Signature HawaiianTM Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, and the Sharkii Tea Float, a collaboration with KPFG. Founded in 2018, the brand was inspired by a family gathering when the founders' daughter received a plush shark from an uncle, sparking a bond that led to the creation of Uncle Sharkii's. Rooted in Hawaiian ohana values, the brand offers a streamlined, healthy menu with its motto,“Poke Bowls Made SimpleTM.” With locations across Hawaii, California, Utah, and Texas, and expansion plans in Arizona, Nevada, and beyond, Uncle Sharkii's provides a unique, accessible franchise opportunity aimed at redefining the poke industry. For more details, visit .About the International Market PlaceLocated in the heart of O'ahu, the International Market Place is a hub for shopping, dining, and discovering the best of Hawaiian culture. With a curated mix of local brands and unique experiences, the market place offers visitors a taste of Hawaii's diverse heritage in one iconic destination. Visit us at 2330 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, or explore more at .

