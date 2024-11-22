(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) therapy-a-cas.png" width="300" height="300" alt="Optimized Part B Therapy: A Case Study in Success" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

We showcase how our Management by Infinity Rehab (MIR) service helped a client facility optimize Part B therapy performance.

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At Infinity Rehab , we understand that managing therapy programs is complex, with ever-changing regulations and operational challenges. In this case study, we showcase how our Management by Infinity Rehab (MIR) service helped a client facility optimize Part B therapy performance, resulting in significant revenue growth and operational improvements.Therapy programs are governed by complex, ever-changing regulations at the federal, state, and local levels. Compliance is non-negotiable, but the intricate requirements often lead to inefficiencies and lost opportunities.In this case, our client struggled with underperforming therapy operations. Their long-term care residents were underserved due to improperly captured treatment time, resulting in missed opportunities for both resident care and revenue optimization. These inefficiencies were compounded by a lack of streamlined processes and staff education on best practices for coding and treatment time capture.Beyond the financial impact, these inefficiencies affected the overall quality of care, as therapists spent more time on administrative corrections than on providing direct services. The client needed a partner who could identify these shortcomings, implement solutions, and ensure long-term compliance and performance.Infinity Rehab approached the problem with a commitment to education, process improvement, and ongoing support. Here's how we helped:--Our team conducted a detailed audit to pinpoint inefficiencies in capturing treatment time and coding. We assessed the annual financial and operational impact, providing the client with actionable insights into areas for improvement--To address knowledge gaps, we implemented targeted training for the Director of Rehab and therapy team. This training focused on accurately capturing treatment time, ensuring proper coding, and understanding how to align processes with regulatory standards.--After implementing changes, we established a system for continuous monitoring. This proactive approach ensures the new model remains stable, identifying and addressing potential issues before they escalate.--By focusing on long-term solutions rather than short-term fixes, we helped the client create a sustainable model that improves both care quality and operational efficiency.The results of our intervention were significant:--25% Improvement in Part B units per visit within just three months.--72% Increase in Revenue per case under Part B.--$78,000 Annual Financial Impact without requiring additional labor costs.These results underscore the value of proper training, efficient systems, and a commitment to compliance and excellence in care delivery.Infinity Rehab's expertise and resources enable healthcare providers to:Enhance quality of care.Improve operational efficiency.Achieve better patient outcomes.Mitigate risks and manage costs effectively.DOWNLOAD THE CASE STUDY

