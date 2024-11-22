(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bang & Olufsen A/S has on 21 November 2024 pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act received a major shareholder announcement from UBS Group AG which states that, the distribution of UBS Group AG's holding of shares and rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act as per 19 November 2024 has changed. As per 19 November 2024, UBS Group AG's holding of other financial instruments under section 39 of the Capital Markets Act constitutes less than 5 per cent, while UBS Group AG's total holdings pursuant to sections 38 and 39 of the Capital Markets Act remain above 5 per cent.

As per 19 November 2024, UBS Group AG holds 6,218,796 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 5.07 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

