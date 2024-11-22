Drummond Certifies 15 AS2 B2B Solutions In Fourth Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drummond Group Logo

Leading Global Organizations Participate in Security, Interoperability Test Event

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drummond Group, LLC, a trusted interoperability, security testing and certification leader in the IT and sectors, today announced the completion of the AS2 Interoperability Certification test event (AS2-4Q24). AS2 enables business-to-business (B2B) gateways to connect, deliver and respond securely and reliably using the widely adopted AS2 data communications protocol. Twelve (12) leading global AS2 software vendors submitted their latest versions of AS2 products for full-matrix, fully automated interoperability group testing, facilitated by Drummond's proprietary InSituTM Interoperability Test Management System. A total of fifteen (15) products achieved Drummond Certification. Participating companies included Amazon Web Services, Axway, Boomi LP, CData Software, Cleo, DXC Technology, E2open, Fortra LLC, IBM Corporation, /n software, OpenText and Pro:Atria.“Drummond's AS2-4Q24 test event demonstrated increased support and adoption of the Advanced and Authenticate AS2 Transport Profiles,” said Patrick Paschall, Director of Information Security and Interoperability Services.“We also anticipate greater participation in future AS2 Restart and AS2 Reliability test profiles driven by the growing need for enhanced data integrity, session continuity, and the ability to handle large file transfers efficiently,” he added.The Advanced Transport AS2 testing profile requires participants to test using SSL for all message exchanges, SHA-2 digitally signed, and AES encrypted AS2 payloads. This is becoming the standard, if not the mandate in production AS2 message exchanges and provides the most secure payload transmission.The Authenticate Transport profile is like the Advanced Transport profile testing requirements (i.e., SHA-2 digitally signed, and AES encrypted payloads) but also adds Basic Authentication testing requirements for establishing additional trust and tighter security.The AS2-4Q24 Test Event Final Report and all related Drummond CertifiedTM Products can be viewed on the Drummond website.The next AS2 test event, AS2-2Q25, will tentatively commence on March 10, 2025. AS2 software vendors that are interested in participating in AS2-2Q25, or updating to the Advanced, Authenticate, AS2 Restart or Reliability profiles are encouraged to register here.About Drummond Group LLCFor over 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. We initially specialized in supporting Health IT software developers creating EHR and e-prescription systems. Today, Drummond's expertise spans compliance, FHIR interoperability, and cybersecurity, servicing other sectors such as healthcare payers, providers, retail, and finance.Drummond provides expert testing, certification, assessment, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including ONC Health IT, FHIR, AS2, AS4, ebXML, EPCS, HIPAA, PCI, FTC, and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.

Lucy Railton

Drummond Group, LLC

+1 877-437-8666

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.