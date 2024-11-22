GATEWAY OUTDOOR ADVERTISING EXPANDS WITH PARTNERSHIP WITH THE GREATER CLEVELAND REGIONAL TRANSIT AUTHORITY

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Outdoor Advertising, a leader in transit advertising, is thrilled and exited to have been awarded a new contract with The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority for the exclusive advertising rights for Transit Bus, Shelter, Rail, and Station advertising. The

GCRTA is the largest transit agency in the State of Ohio and provides service to over 45,000,000 million riders annually. The partnership provides Gateway the advertising rights on RTA's 227 transit buses, 600+ bus shelters, 80 paratransit vehicles, 47 light rail vehicles, and 5 rails stations. RTA covers 18.1 million vehicle-miles a year on its bus, rail, and paratransit fleet.

Gateway Outdoor Advertising - Cleveland Ohio Full Wrap

For more information, Contact Beth Black, Cleveland Market Manager at 216-256-5373 or

email her at [email protected]



Gateway was founded in 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and purchased in 1990 by Craig Heard & family. This recent award continues Gateway's growth into key markets throughout the US and allows us to provide our clients with premier transit advertising opportunities.

Gateway has 11 offices in the US servicing markets throughout the United States with Transit, Shelter and other OOH media.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Craig F. Heard, V.P. at 908-684-8122 or email at [email protected] .