Transforming Main Street: Honeycomb Credit Targets $1 Million In Community Investments For Small Business Saturday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Honeycomb Credit empowers communities by mobilizing $1M in investments for 70+ small businesses this Small Business Saturday.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Small Business Saturday, Honeycomb Credit is empowering communities by mobilizing nearly $1 million in investments across over 70 small businesses nationwide. This annual shopping holiday isn't just about sales-it's about creating lasting change by supporting the businesses that make our neighborhoods thrive.Honeycomb Credit enables community members to lend directly to small businesses, turning everyday people into investors who keep capital circulating locally. Starting with as little as $100, individuals can make meaningful investments in businesses they know and love, strengthening Main Streets and fostering economic resilience. To date, Honeycomb has facilitated over $31 million in funding for small businesses across 38 states, with more than $9 million repaid to local investors."Small Business Saturday is a unique opportunity for individuals to support the businesses they value most," said George Cook, CEO of Honeycomb Credit. "Honeycomb Credit enables people to play an active role in their local economies by lending to small businesses and helping to provide access to much-needed funding."To mark the occasion, Honeycomb Credit will waive all investment fees on Small Business Saturday, making it easier than ever to support small businesses through direct investment.One such success story is Scott Baker, owner of 5 Generation Bakers, who raised over $235,000 from nearly 200 community investors through Honeycomb Credit. "Our Honeycomb experience put us in touch with our customers," said Baker. "It's a much more open process that creates excitement about the specific projects we're working on. And it's a lot more fun than going to the bank and asking for money."Honeycomb Credit's Small Business Saturday campaign underscores the importance of keeping capital local, fostering resilient economies, and empowering small businesses to grow. By investing locally, community members directly contribute to job creation, neighborhood improvements, and sustainable development.For more information about investing in small businesses, visit .

Amber Flevaris

Honeycomb Credit

+1 412-440-8438

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.