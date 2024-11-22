Notice Administrator Angeion Group Announces UFC Fighters Settlement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Le, et al. v. Zuffa, LLC, d/b/a Ultimate Fighting Championship and UFC

A settlement totaling $375 million that will provide payments to mixed martial arts ("MMA") fighters if they competed in one or more live professional UFC-promoted MMA bouts taking place or broadcast in the United States from December 16, 2010 to June 30, 2017.

A court directed this notice. This is not junk mail, an advertisement, or a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On October 23, 2024, the Honorable Richard F. Boulware, II of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada (the "Court"), entered an order preliminarily approving a proposed settlement (the "Settlement") between the parties in the class action captioned Le, et al. v. Zuffa, LLC d/b/a Ultimate Fighting Championship and UFC, Case No. 2:15-cv-01045 (D. Nev.) (the "Action"). The $375 million Settlement is for the benefit of MMA fighters who are members of the Class that the Court certified on August 9, 2023 (defined below). The Action alleges that the Defendant (or "UFC") used an anticompetitive scheme to establish and maintain UFC's market dominance, allowing UFC to pay its fighters substantially less than it would have paid in a more competitive market in violation of federal antitrust law. The Defendant denies these claims and any allegation of wrongdoing and asserts that there is ample competition in the market for MMA fighters, UFC's conduct was procompetitive, and UFC continually and substantially increased fighter pay over the Class Period.

What does the Settlement provide?

The Defendant has agreed to pay $375 million in cash for the benefit of the Class. Every Class Member who files a valid and timely Claim Form (see below) during a process that will occur later will be paid from the monies Defendant paid to settle the Action, less any attorneys' fees, expenses, settlement administration costs, or other deductions approved by the Court, plus any accrued interest (the "Le v. Zuffa Settlement Fund").

Payments for claims will vary depending on several factors, including, but not limited to: (i) a fighter's pro rata share of earnings from participating in UFC bouts fought during the Class Period; and (ii) the total number of UFC bouts fought during the Class Period. A minimum or flat payment amount of $15,000 will also apply.

Am I eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement?

You may be eligible to participate in the Settlement if you are a member of the Class certified by the Court on August 9, 2023. The Class is defined as all persons who competed in one or more live professional UFC-promoted MMA bouts taking place or broadcast in the United States from December 16, 2010 to June 30, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The Class excludes all persons who are not residents or citizens of the United States unless the UFC paid such persons for competing in a bout fought in the United States.

How do I ask for money from the Settlement?

If you are a Class Member, you must submit a valid and timely claim to get money from the Le v. Zuffa Settlement Fund during a process that will begin several months from now if the Court grants final approval of the Settlement. The Claims Administrator will distribute the Claim Form to Class Members using available address information or Class Members can visit the Settlement Website to obtain a Claim Form, which will include the deadline for timely submission and instructions on how to submit the Claim Form.

What are my other options?

If you Do Nothing , you will be legally bound by the terms of the Settlement, and you will release your claims against the Releasees. The Release and related definitions are set forth in the Settlement Agreement, which is available on the Settlement website. You may Object to the terms of the Settlement by January 21, 2025.

The Court's Fairness Hearing.

There will be a Fairness Hearing at 9:15 a.m. PST on February 6, 2025 at the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, Courtroom 7C, 333 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89101. At the Fairness Hearing, the Court will consider whether the Settlement is fair, adequate, and reasonable and should be approved, as well as whether it should give its final approval of Class Counsel's requests for attorneys' fees and expenses, service awards to the Class Representatives, and other costs. The Court will consider any objections and listen to Class Members who have asked to speak at the Fairness Hearing.

The time and date of the Fairness Hearing may change without additional mailed or published notice.

For additional information, visit

or call toll-free 1-866-955-5564. You may also write to the Class Action Administrator by mail: UFC Fighter Class Action , c/o Class Action Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103, or email: [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Shiri Lasman

(215) 563-4116

SOURCE Angeion Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED