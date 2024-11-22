Litus Announces Its Pilot Unit Is Now Operational

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calgary, Canada, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litus , the innovative nanotechnology company that has developed a one-step, environmental solution that extracts lithium at exceptional rates, has just announced its pilot is now operational. This successful scale-up marks another important milestone in the lithium market, unlocking vast and untapped sources in North America and Europe. The Litus pilot follows the official opening of its patented nanomaterial production at its Calgary-based facility late last year.

“We are thrilled our pilot is up and running,” shares Litus CEO Ghada Nafie.“Creating this pilot is a vision we have had since we founded the company and a mission we set out to accomplish. Now, we have validated this scale-up. We are already testing brines and extracting lithium. We are well on our way to making energy more efficient and more abundant!”

The aqueous reservoirs in North America and Europe contain lithium in low concentrations that, until now, were not viable to extract. Litus LiNC is so efficient and effective it selectively harvests lithium from these sources with unmatched results. With recovery rates of 99.5%, and rejection rates of 90%, and in brines as low as 30 ppm, Litus LiNC extracts lithium from brines previously deemed uneconomical, unlocking new energy sources in North America and Europe.

The Litus pilot is a plug-and-play modular unit integrating with systems already in place. Infrastructure requirements are low, and minimal water and energy are needed, for an environmental approach to lithium extraction that leaves the existing ecosystem intact. With Litus LiNC, the patented nanomaterial composites extract lithium in a matter of hours, creating a product so pure it does not require additional processing and can be sent directly to battery production plants. The pilot is designed to be transported on-site and is designed to be easily scaled up to commercial level.

Litus LiNC is a low-cost, low-risk opportunity, making it easy to break even when lithium prices drop. And when lithium prices are high, Litus LiNC provides a very lucrative revenue stream.

The nanotechnology behind the Litus solution is an advanced formula that is custom-made for each brine. At a time when supply chains are uncertain, Litus ensures access to its nanotechnology material and can now produce up to 5kgs per day.

Litus has recently been recognized on the world stage:



Litus was named a 50 to Watch by the Cleantech Group and took part in this event in Chantilly, France.

Litus was at ADIPEC, in Abu Dhabi, as part of the Canadian Pavilion.

Litus was named a Foresight 50. Litus was on-site at the Chile-Canada Mining Innovation Summit.

Litus's LiNC solution is poised to make a significant impact in securing North America and Europe's, position as an ongoing global leader in the energy industry and in the energy transition. Recognizing the strategic role Litus can have, the group has received support from NCR - IRAP, MICA, ERA, SDTC, and Alberta Innovates.

About Litus ,

Litus is the emerging leader in the application of advanced chemistry and nanotechnology for the development of ground-breaking solutions to address some of the world's biggest energy challenges. The Company was formed in 2019 on research originally conducted at the University of Calgary. Located in the heart of the energy sector, the Litus team is led by an exceptional group of professional chemists, nanotechnologists, and chemical process engineers, as well as experienced entrepreneurial business professionals, with a proven track record of success with scientific achievements and scaling new technologies to become industrial and commercially successful solutions. Litus LiNC has secured a solid industry niche with its effective, environmental one-step approach, and proven exceptional success extracting lithium from untapped lower-concentration brines previously deemed uneconomical. Litus is passionate about developing and supporting technology products that inspire its customers and partners to create energy solutions that are more abundant, more accessible, cleaner, safer, and more efficient.

Litus Pilot Unit Ghada Nafie, Litus CEO and Founder

