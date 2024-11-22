(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Heart disease in dogs is almost as common as it is in humans, affecting approximately 10 percent of dogs in their lifetime1
DULUTH, Ga, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim,
a
global leader
in
animal health, launched
VETMEDIN®
Solution, the first
oral
solution approved
by the
U.S.
Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) for
the
management
of congestive
heart
failure
(CHF)
in dogs
due to MMVD or DCM.
Unfortunately, heart disease in dogs is common, affecting approximately 10 percent of dogs in their lifetime.1 Most frequently, dogs are affected by myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD) or dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), both which may progress to CHF, characterized by the inability of the heart to effectively pump blood throughout the body.
Now
pet
owners
have
a
convenient,
new
management
option
to
support
the
hearts
of
dogs
with CHF:
a
liquid
version of
VETMEDIN®,
one
of
the
leading
canine cardiology
medications
in
the
world. Previous studies have shown that VETMEDIN® could help increase the survival time and quality of life
in
dogs
due
to
MMVD
or
DCM.2,3
IMPORTANT SAFETY
INFORMATION: VETMEDIN®
Solution (pimobendan oral solution) and
VETMEDIN®
(pimobendan)
Chewable
Tablets
VETMEDIN® Solution (pimobendan oral solution) and VETMEDIN® (pimobendan) Chewable Tablets are
for
use
in dogs
with clinical
evidence
of
heart
failure
only
and
should
not
be
given in case of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, aortic stenosis, or any other clinical condition where an augmentation of cardiac output is inappropriate for functional or anatomical reasons. For more information,
see
full
prescribing
information
for
Vetmedin
Solution
or
see
full
prescribing
information
for
Vetmedin Chewable
Tablets
or
visit
Vetmedinclinic
"We continue to
deliver
new
innovations rooted
in
robust
clinical
evidence to help
more
pets,"
said Daniel
Watkins,
VP
US
Pet
Business,
Boehringer
Ingelheim.
"We
know
some
dogs
and
pet
owners may
prefer
a
liquid
medication,
especially
for
smaller dogs.
With
VETMEDIN®
Solution,
an
easy-to- use liquid formulation, we can help more dogs with heart disease have longer survival and live better lives."
VETMEDIN®
Solution,
now
available
in
the
U.S.,
provides
the
same
dual
mode
of
action
as VETMEDIN® Chewable Tablets. The flavorless, twice-daily liquid oral solution should be administered directly into the dog's mouth.
Since
VETMEDIN®
was
first
introduced
25
years
ago,
dogs
and
their
owners
around
the
world
have enjoyed more than 1 million years of additional life to love.4 VETMEDIN®
Chewable Tablets are approved
for
the
management
of
the
signs
of
mild, moderate,
or
severe CHF
in
dogs
due
to
clinical MMVD or DCM. VETMEDIN® Chewable Tablets are indicated for use with concurrent therapy for congestive heart failure (e.g., furosemide, etc.) as appropriate on a case-by-case basis.
Boehringer Ingelheim also offers VETMEDIN®-CA1 (pimobendan), which has FDA conditional approval
for
use
in
dogs
with
Stage
B2
preclinical
MMVD
–
which
may
enable
a
delay
in
the
onset of heart failure symptoms.
For
more
information,
visit
.
IMPORTANT SAFETY
INFORMATION: VETMEDIN®
Solution (pimobendan oral solution) and
VETMEDIN®
(pimobendan)
Chewable
Tablets
VETMEDIN®
Solution
and
VETMEDIN®
Chewable Tablets
are
for
use
in
dogs
with
clinical
evidence of heart failure only. The most common side effects reported in field studies were poor appetite, lethargy, diarrhea,
dyspnea,
azotemia,
weakness,
and
ataxia.
VETMEDIN®
Solution
and
VETMEDIN® Chewable Tablets should not be given in case of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, aortic stenosis, or any
other
clinical
condition
where
an
augmentation
of
cardiac
output
is
inappropriate
for functional or anatomical reasons. For more information, see full prescribing information
or
visit
Vetmedinclinic
IMPORTANT
SAFETY
INFORMATION:
VETMEDIN®-CA1
(pimobendan)
VETMEDIN®-CA1
(pimobendan)
is
for use
only
in
dogs
with
preclinical
MMVD
that
have
a moderate
or loud
mitral
murmur
due to
mitral
regurgitation
and cardiomegaly
(Stage
B2
MMVD, 2019
ACVIM
Consensus
Statement1).
Is a
violation
of
Federal
law
to use
this
product
other
than as
directed
in
the labeling.
VETMEDIN-CA1
is
conditionally
approved
by FDA
pending
a
full demonstration
of
effectiveness
under
application
number
141-556.
For
more
information,
see
full
prescribing information
or visit Vetmedinclinic
About
Boehringer Ingelheim
Boehringer
Ingelheim is
a
biopharmaceutical
company
active in
both
human and
animal
health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire
value chain. More
than
53,500 employees
serve
over
130
markets
to
build a
healthier,
more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Lean more at boehringer-ingelheim/us.
About
Boehringer Ingelheim
–
Animal
Health
business
Boehringer Ingelheim provides first-in-class innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply
connected
and
strives
to
make
a
difference
for
people,
animals, and
society.
Learn
more
at boehringer-ingelheim/animal-health.
Media
Contact:
Chrissy Jones
Director, Corporate Affairs Boehringer Ingelheim
[email protected]
References
1
Keene, Bruce W et al. "ACVIM consensus guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of myxomatous
mitral
valve
disease in
dogs."
Journal
of
Veterinary
Internal Medicine
vol.
33,3
(2019): 1127-1140. doi:10.1111/jvim.15488
2 Häggström,
J
et
al.
"Longitudinal
analysis
of
quality
of
life,
clinical,
radiographic, echocardiographic, and laboratory variables in dogs with myxomatous mitral valve disease receiving
pimobendan
or
benazepril:
the
QUEST
study."
Journal
of
Veterinary
Internal
Medicine
vol. 27,6
(2013):
1441-51. doi:10.1111/jvim.12181
3
Lombard, Christophe
W
et
al.
"Clinical
efficacy
of pimobendan
versus
benazepril
for
the
treatment of acquired atrioventricular valvular disease in dogs." Journal of the American Animal Hospital Association vol. 42,4 (2006): 249-61. doi:10.5326/0420249
4
Epidemiologic simulation of Vetmedin usage 1999-2024, based on EPIC 2016 JVIM (MMVD, stage B2),
QUEST 2008
JVIM
(MMVD,
stage
C),
PROTECT 2012
JVIM
(DCM,
stage
B2),
O`Grady
2008
JVIM
(DCM,
stage
C),
Fuentes 2002
JVIM
(DCM
stage
C)
and
BI-owned sales
data.
VETMEDIN®
is
a
registered
trademark
of
Boehringer
Ingelheim
Vetmedica
GmbH, used under license. ©2024 Boehringer
Ingelheim
Animal
Health
USA
Inc.,
Duluth, GA.
All
rights reserved.
SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim
