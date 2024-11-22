(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



DULUTH, Ga, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim,

a

global leader

in

animal health, launched

VETMEDIN®

Solution, the first

oral

solution approved

by the

U.S.

Food and Drug Administration

(FDA) for

the

management

of congestive

heart

failure

(CHF)

in dogs

due to MMVD or DCM.

Unfortunately, heart disease in dogs is common, affecting approximately 10 percent of dogs in their lifetime.1 Most frequently, dogs are affected by myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD) or dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), both which may progress to CHF, characterized by the inability of the heart to effectively pump blood throughout the body.

Now

pet

owners

have

a

convenient,

new

management

option

to

support

the

hearts

of

dogs

with CHF:

a

liquid

version of

VETMEDIN®,

one

of

the

leading

canine cardiology

medications

in

the

world. Previous studies have shown that VETMEDIN® could help increase the survival time and quality of life

in

dogs

due

to

MMVD

or

DCM.2,3

IMPORTANT SAFETY

INFORMATION: VETMEDIN®

Solution (pimobendan oral solution) and

VETMEDIN®

(pimobendan)

Chewable

Tablets

VETMEDIN® Solution (pimobendan oral solution) and VETMEDIN® (pimobendan) Chewable Tablets are

for

use

in dogs

with clinical

evidence

of

heart

failure

only

and

should

not

be

given in case of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, aortic stenosis, or any other clinical condition where an augmentation of cardiac output is inappropriate for functional or anatomical reasons. For more information,

see

full

prescribing

information

for

Vetmedin

Solution

or

see

full

prescribing

information

for

Vetmedin Chewable

Tablets

or

visit

Vetmedinclinic

"We continue to

deliver

new

innovations rooted

in

robust

clinical

evidence to help

more

pets,"

said Daniel

Watkins,

VP

US

Pet

Business,

Boehringer

Ingelheim.

"We

know

some

dogs

and

pet

owners may

prefer

a

liquid

medication,

especially

for

smaller dogs.

With

VETMEDIN®

Solution,

an

easy-to- use liquid formulation, we can help more dogs with heart disease have longer survival and live better lives."

VETMEDIN®

Solution,

now

available

in

the

U.S.,

provides

the

same

dual

mode

of

action

as VETMEDIN® Chewable Tablets. The flavorless, twice-daily liquid oral solution should be administered directly into the dog's mouth.

Since

VETMEDIN®

was

first

introduced

25

years

ago,

dogs

and

their

owners

around

the

world

have enjoyed more than 1 million years of additional life to love.4 VETMEDIN®

Chewable Tablets are approved

for

the

management

of

the

signs

of

mild, moderate,

or

severe CHF

in

dogs

due

to

clinical MMVD or DCM. VETMEDIN® Chewable Tablets are indicated for use with concurrent therapy for congestive heart failure (e.g., furosemide, etc.) as appropriate on a case-by-case basis.

Boehringer Ingelheim also offers VETMEDIN®-CA1 (pimobendan), which has FDA conditional approval

for

use

in

dogs

with

Stage

B2

preclinical

MMVD

–

which

may

enable

a

delay

in

the

onset of heart failure symptoms.

For

more

information,

visit

.

IMPORTANT SAFETY

INFORMATION: VETMEDIN®

Solution (pimobendan oral solution) and

VETMEDIN®

(pimobendan)

Chewable

Tablets

VETMEDIN®

Solution

and

VETMEDIN®

Chewable Tablets

are

for

use

in

dogs

with

clinical

evidence of heart failure only. The most common side effects reported in field studies were poor appetite, lethargy, diarrhea,

dyspnea,

azotemia,

weakness,

and

ataxia.

VETMEDIN®

Solution

and

VETMEDIN® Chewable Tablets should not be given in case of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, aortic stenosis, or any

other

clinical

condition

where

an

augmentation

of

cardiac

output

is

inappropriate

for functional or anatomical reasons. For more information, see full prescribing information

or

visit

Vetmedinclinic

IMPORTANT

SAFETY

INFORMATION:

VETMEDIN®-CA1

(pimobendan)

VETMEDIN®-CA1

(pimobendan)

is

for use

only

in

dogs

with

preclinical

MMVD

that

have

a moderate

or loud

mitral

murmur

due to

mitral

regurgitation

and cardiomegaly

(Stage

B2

MMVD, 2019

ACVIM

Consensus

Statement1).

Is a

violation

of

Federal

law

to use

this

product

other

than as

directed

in

the labeling.

VETMEDIN-CA1

is

conditionally

approved

by FDA

pending

a

full demonstration

of

effectiveness

under

application

number

141-556.

For

more

information,

see

full

prescribing information

or visit Vetmedinclinic

About

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer

Ingelheim is

a

biopharmaceutical

company

active in

both

human and

animal

health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire

value chain. More

than

53,500 employees

serve

over

130

markets

to

build a

healthier,

more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Lean more at boehringer-ingelheim/us.

About

Boehringer Ingelheim

–

Animal

Health

business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides first-in-class innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply

connected

and

strives

to

make

a

difference

for

people,

animals, and

society.

Learn

more

at boehringer-ingelheim/animal-health.

Media

Contact:

Chrissy Jones

Director, Corporate Affairs Boehringer Ingelheim

[email protected]

