Change in ARGAN's Supervisory Board

ARGAN takes note of the resignation of Mr. François-Régis de Causans from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board, effective immediately, for personal reasons.

The Supervisory Board is therefore now composed of seven members, including two independent members.

Furthermore, as announced on October 221 during the communication regarding the signing of a new shareholding pact between the Le Lan family and Predica, it is reiterated that a governance change will be put to shareholders at the next ordinary general meeting, scheduled for March 20, 2025. At that time, the Supervisory Board would be reduced to six members, including two independent members, representing 33% of the Board's composition.

Mr. Jean-Claude Le Lan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, wishes to express his heartfelt thanks to Mr. François-Régis de Causans for his dedication to the work of the Supervisory Board since his initial appointment in 2016.

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)



January 3: Net sales of 4th quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025



