Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds AMMO Inc Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of January 13, 2025 - ASML

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against ASML Holding N.V. (“ASML” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ASML) and reminds investors of the January 13, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the issues being faced by suppliers, like ASML, in the semiconductor industry were much more severe than Defendants had indicated to investors; (2) the pace of recovery of sales in the semiconductor industry was much slower than Defendants had publicly acknowledged; (3) Defendants had created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to customer demand and anticipated growth, while also downplaying risk from macroeconomic and industry fluctuations, as well as stronger regulations restricting the export of semiconductor technology, including the products that ASML sells; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 15, 2024, ASML published earnings for the third quarter of 2024, revealing quarterly bookings of €2.63 billion, a decline of 53% quarter-over-quarter. The Company also announced it expects full year 2025 total net sales to be between €30 billion and €35 billion, with a gross margin between 51% and 53%.

On this news, ASML's stock price fell $141.84, or 16.26%, to close $730.43 per share on October 15, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding ASML's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

