Old Trapper Set To Appear At 2024 Discover® Big Ten® Championship Game In Indianapolis

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper, the official beef jerky of the Big Ten Conference, today announced its activations at the 2024 Discover® Big Ten® Championship Game. This year's championship game will take place on December 7th at Lucas Oil in Indianapolis.

Throughout the two-day Big Ten fan-fest, Old Trapper will interact and entertain attendees with jerky sampling and their popular football mega-toss game. Fans will have the opportunity to step into the spotlight at the Old Trapper photobooth, where they'll create personalized player trading cards to commemorate their visit. As the Official Beef Jerky of the 2024 collegiate season, Old Trapper will have in-venue signage and conference partnership branding prominently displayed throughout Lucas Oil Stadium.

"At Old Trapper, we share Big Ten fans' passion for football and the excitement of the championship game," said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. "We're proud to be part of this tradition and to provide the perfect game day snack as fans cheer on their favorite teams.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper offers its beef jerky in four flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki , and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit .



