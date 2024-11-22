FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Estimated 2024 Annual Capital Gains Distributions For Its Exchange Traded Funds (“Etfs”)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its ETFs listed below for the 2024 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 31, 2024 and reflect forward looking information which may cause the estimates to change before the ETF's December 2024 tax year-end. These estimates are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly distribution amounts.

Fund Name Ticker Estimated annual

capital gain per unit ($)

as at October 31, 2024 First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD 0.3600 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG 1.1900 FHG.F 0.2300 First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG 0.7800 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (Hedged Units) FEBB.F 2.1100 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (Hedged Units) MAYB.F 2.0700 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (Hedged Units) AUGB.F 3.0900 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (Hedged Units) NOVB.F 3.2100 First Trust Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (Canada) ETF BUFR 1.3600

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to estimated October 2024 capital gains distributions for First Trust ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amount of distributions received by First Trust ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $245 billion as of October 31, 2024 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

