Season 2 Winners Of The 2024 Vega Digital Awards Officially Released

The second competitive season of the 2024 Vega Digital Awards has come to a close, unveiling a distinguished list of winners from around the globe.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The second competitive season of the 2024 Vega Digital Awards has come to a close, unveiling a distinguished list of winners from around the globe. With a focus on celebrating excellence in digital media, the awards attracted over 1,300 submissions from 23 countries, representing a wide array of categories.

The Vega Awards , organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), continues to spotlight those who transcend the ordinary, bringing unexpected ideas to life. "This year's winners are not only creators but storytellers and visionaries, crafting digital experiences that resonate on a deeper level," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "Their ability to blend creativity with purpose is what truly sets them apart. They have demonstrated that the future of digital media is not just about innovation-it's about creating meaningful connections through powerful narratives."

To uphold the highest standards of fairness and integrity, IAA relies on a jury comprised of renowned experts from various fields. Their deep industry knowledge ensures that every entry is thoroughly evaluated, and only the most outstanding work rises to the top.



Grand Jury Panel

This season, we are proud to welcome an esteemed group of industry leaders to our jury. These accomplished professionals bring a wealth of knowledge from top-tier digital and creative enterprises, ensuring each submission is judged with both insight and impartiality.

Among the jurors are notable figures such as Vice President of Porter Novelli - Oscar Solano Brenes, Managing Partner at Driving Growth - Robert Mitchell, Associate Creative Director of ANOMALY - Joaquin Lynch Garay, Head of Production & Design at BBDO Group - Dmitry Ivanov, Motion Designer/Art Director at Asharq Business with Bloomberg- Ahmed Alsagheer, Creative Partner at BEAMY- Ronn Lee, UX Designer, Microsoft - Antara Dave, Lead Designer at Amazon - Xiaobi Pan, along with many others.

Each submission faced a comprehensive review, adhering to rigorous industry standards to ensure excellence and consistency throughout the competition. To maintain fairness, the blind judging process was used, allowing all entries to be evaluated impartially and based solely on their own strengths, without any influence from external factors.

Participation of International Brands

This digital marketing and website award continue to grow in global prominence, drawing global participation from some of the most notable names in the digital industry. This year's competition welcomed submissions from leading companies such as AARP, Work & Co, Modmacro, Inc., Groove Jones, Parnaso, Michael Baugh, KWPX, IrisWave, Brightline Trains, Savannah College of Art & Design, and Reingold, Inc., solidifying the awards' status as a beacon for innovation and creative excellence.

Additionally, works produced for renowned brands like LG, Ritz Carlton Singapore, Metro Credit Union, Palo Alto Networks, JW Group, NRMA, Cadbury, and Vivo were also entered, further underscoring the awards' reach and the caliber of talent involved.

The bar has been raised once again by this year's winners,” said Thomas.“Their ability to combine creativity with technology has set a new standard for excellence in the digital realm, inspiring the next generation of innovators.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.



