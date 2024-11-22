عربي


ABANZA, LLC, Announces The Promotion Of Kevin Barberio To US National Sales Director


11/22/2024 11:31:26 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABANZA, LLC, a US Sports medicine company, is excited to announce the Promotion of Kevin Barberio to National Sales Director to lead the US Sales Effort.

With over 20 years of experience in the orthopedic medical device business and having led ABANZA's sales efforts in the Southeast US for the past 9 months, Kevin brings a wealth of experience in building successful teams and distribution channels in both startup and mature growth situations.

Before joining ABANZA, Kevin spent 13 years at Zimmer Biomet, where he held positions of increasing responsibility and has additional clinical experience in sports medicine.

John Rizzo, ABANZA LLC's Executive Vice President, commented, "As we expand US commercialization of our best-in-class WASHERCAPTM Soft Tissue Fixation System, Kevin will be integral to our success."

WASHERCAPTM is the first in a portfolio of planned innovative product releases focused on soft tissue repair and fixation.

We are thrilled to have a leader with Kevin's experience grow within the ABANZA family as we take the next steps to build our organization into a 'Sports Medicine Startup to Watch,' as noted by SmartTRAK® earlier this year."

ABANZA innovates in the field of orthopedics and arthroscopic soft tissue repair procedures.
We are proud of our achievements and continue to tackle the significant challenges faced by surgeons, patients, and hospitals.
This commitment strengthens our resolve to improve and learn everyday about patient care and how we can enhance their quality of life through innovation. We are experts in the innovative and disruptive design and development of medical devices.
We work diligently to transform ideas into market realities.

SOURCE ABANZA, LLC

PR Newswire

