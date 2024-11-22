Toya Johnson's Fibroid Journey Continues In Part Two

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Fibroid Centers is excited to announce the release of the second part of“A Fibroid Journey: The Unexpected Discovery,” featuring Reality TV star Toya Johnson. The series provides a candid look into Johnson's ongoing battle with uterine fibroids , offering hope and inspiration to women facing similar challenges.

Part Two delves deeper into Johnson's journey, sharing fibroids' physical and emotional toll. Despite previous treatment, her fibroids have returned, necessitating the star of We TV "Toya & Reginae" to consider the impact fibroids have on her health, family, and career. In the first episode, "Back in the Fight: Fibroids Return," Johnson reveals to her husband, Robert“Red” Rushing, that her fibroids have returned even stronger. Johnson underwent a myomectomy in 2018, which brings back painful memories.

“It was almost like having a c-section again,” Johnson said, comparing the myomectomy she had in 2018 to having her daughter Reginae Carter, who she had with her ex-husband, rapper Lil Wayne.“Now the fibroids have returned, and they are worse than ever.”

Johnson was drawn to creating a vlog to chronicle her experience in real time after her role in USA Fibroid Center's“I Have a Right” campaign, which helped reach thousands of women about choices other than hysterectomy to treat fibroids.

The Vlog,“A Fibroid Journey,” provides insight from USA Fibroid Centers' fibroid physicians to encourage open conversations about women's health and dispel misinformation about the disease and treatment.

Yan Katsnelson, M.D., founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, emphasizes the importance of informing women about better fibroid treatment options.

"Toya's story highlights the importance of prioritizing patient choice. Many women we see have experienced fibroid recurrence after myomectomy," Dr. Katsnelson noted. "They're seeking a non-surgical solution that provides lasting relief. They need to know treatments that can cure fibroids rather than just manage the symptoms."

USA Fibroid Centers remains committed to raising awareness about uterine fibroids and providing information about less invasive treatment options, like uterine fibroid embolization (UFE). Creating better awareness by highlighting the complexities of women's health and well-being can play a pivotal role in helping women advocate for better healthcare to treat common conditions like fibroids that affect 26 million American women.

To watch the Vlog series and learn more about fibroids, visit the USA Fibroid Centers website, or Instagram, .

About USA Fibroid Centers:

USA Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) that preserves a woman's uterus. USA Fibroid Centers strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit .

